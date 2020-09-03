Pound for pound: SPD and Smart Chicken make matching donations

For five years now Grass Valley and Nevada City SPD Markets have worked together with Smart Chicken to take part in their annual dollar-for-dollar donation to Grass Valley’s Interfaith Food Ministries.

Thursday, 3,500 pounds of Smart Chicken was delivered to the food ministry as a result of the Smart Giving Program.

“This will be a big impact on our clients,” Interfaith Food Ministries Executive Director Phil Alonso said following Thursday’s donation. “Protein options are a big request from our clients. Since it’s expensive at the stores, people coming in appreciate the extra protein choices.”

Smart Chicken is a higher grade, humanely raised chicken that is fed no antibiotics or hormones and is considered organic.

It is also air chilled, which means no water is added in the packaging of the chicken, which is different from many other chicken producers.

“There is a big difference as far as all of the other chicken out there,” Grass Valley SPD Meat Manager Glen Cartwright said. “It is a much higher quality.”

Per their agreement with Nebraska-based Smart Chicken, nearly 3,500 pounds of chicken were donated this year to the food ministry.

“From the first of the year to November they match dollar per dollar,” Cartwright said. “It all depends on how much we sell. We sell quite a bit of Smart Chicken, so it adds up pretty quick.”

The donation to Interfaith Food Ministries will now be distributed to those coming to its 440 Henderson St. giveaways Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and second Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

“We always have protein choices,” Alonso said. “But this extra chicken will go above and beyond that.”

