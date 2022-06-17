Potluck to commemorate liberty, end of slavery

Color Me Human will host a potluck at Pioneer Park on Monday to commemorate the abolition of slavery on Juneteenth, the second year of this new federal holiday.

Daryl Grigsby, board member of the hosting nonprofit, said he plans to share a few words, though the noon gathering is casual, meant for family and friends to bring a dish that represents who they are and their heritage.

“Just be ready to enjoy one another’s company,” Grigsby said, adding that even if he was not part of the organizing group he would go, “because, you know, it’s a pretty important day and a pretty important observance.”

Grigbsy said the three-and-a-half centuries of slavery that persisted on the North American continent and what would later become the U.S. contradicted a notion held ideologically within the nation’s foundation — liberty.

Grigbsy said the nation has never had a day to celebrate “the fulfillment of the promise of liberty in America” — June 19, Grigsby said.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

“The nation has never had a day to celebrate it on a national level,” Grigsby said, noting “the struggle for liberty did not end with the end of slavery.”

To Grigsby, the potluck is an invitation to celebrate and recommit to the ongoing struggle, in any and all forms.

“We have so much work to do in terms of full equality and inclusion and that takes so many different forms,“ Grigsby explained. ”There’s no limit to the amount of causes that you could get involved in. To me, anything that diminishes a person to be fully who they are intended to be is an area we could get involved in.”

Grigsby said one realm of work might be standing up with the LGBTQ community who are often threatened, marginalized or minimized “in some way” and another realm may involve encouraging people to vote “despite attempts around the country to limit the ability to vote, which mostly takes place in areas that are poor or dominantly Black, which is unbelievable.”

Grigsby said domestic violence, intimidation, on-the-job harassment and human trafficking are elements of gender equality that represent another one of “many, many different areas where humans are being held back.”

Color Me Human is about looking past all the labels, Grigbsy said.

“We don’t look past them and say they don’t exist, but we look past them in that we all have a right to fully participate in our society here,” Grigsby said.

Advocating for anyone’s right to participate fully — to have access to avenues to exercise their rights — is in the collective’s interest.

“I would just say that there’s a lot of different areas where people can get ennobled and expand the promises of Juneteenth,” Grigsby said. “It doesn’t have to be on a national level or even on state level — just locally to make a positive difference.”

That is why celebrating Juneteenth in the park together sounds like fun, Grigsby said.

HOPE FOR THE FUTURE

Grigsby said he is aware that Nevada County is the whitest county in the state of California, but he does not find that statistic off-putting.

“The fact that it’s the whitest county, in some respects, that’s interesting, but really what matters is how welcoming it is,” Grigsby said, “because if you’re mostly white and you’re known for intolerance, then that’s an issue.”

Grigsby said he feels that he lives in a welcoming county, “for the most part.”

“There are things that make it seem less welcoming,“ Grigsby said, identifying friends who have moved after they were called the ‘n-word’ in the streets and a Black Lives Matter protest that was interrupted by violence on Broad Street in Nevada City on Aug. 9, 2020.

The documented instances of overt racism put “a taint on the community,” but Grigsby said he does not believe those instances represent the community at large.

“I don’t think that intolerance is practiced by the majority of people there,” Grigsby said.

Grigsby said he views some of the backlash that has come with marginal progress as predictable, noting “the total fiction” of concepts like “critical race theory.”

“All the people are freaked out about it. What they are freaked out about is the accurate teaching of history,” Grigsby said, noting Senate Bill 184 in Florida’s state Senate that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from inflicting “discomfort” on white people during lessons or training about discrimination.

“You can’t teach white people anything that makes them feel bad,” Grigsby said. “That makes me laugh.

SB 184 was approved by Florida’s Senate Education Committee — a necessary step before becoming a law — in January.

The idea that teaching people accurate history is to teach people to hate the United States is “utter nonsense,” Grigsby said. “If you care about your country, you want it to be better. You can’t make it better if you don’t face the facts.”

Grigby said he could not think of a more absurd concept than the claim: “You talk about slavery, you make people hate America.”

“The America they love doesn’t exist,” Grigsby said. “The indigenous are gone and 4 million African Americans were enslaved. Those are the facts.”

“If you face up to that, it doesn’t mean that you hate your country, it means you want to live up to your country,” Grigsby said. “The CRT is backlash and unwillingness to participate in making the country better.”

Grigsby said he is inspired by the youth and strengthened in the struggle by a belief that the majority of his community — on a local, national and international level — is good.

“There are more good people than not,” Grigsby said. “I’m convinced of that.”

Grigsby said he doesn’t believe people become more progressive just for the passage of time, but noted how many young people “see and understand that we can be better.”

“Those two things give me hope.”

KNOW & GO What: Juneteenth family picnic celebration When: Noon to 3 p.m. Monday Where: Pioneer Park at the Creek picnic area, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City