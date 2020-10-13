Potential PSPS could affect 224 Nevada County PG&E customers

From a release:

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from early Wednesday morning through Friday morning. This means critical fire weather conditions are possible for Nevada County due to gusty winds and low humidity. Poor overnight humidity recovery is also expected during this time frame, with minimum daytime humidity between 10-25%. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent a fire. Additionally, PG&E has announced a potential Public Safety Power Shut-off (PSPS) for 224 Nevada County customers Wednesday evening. PG&E has notified customers who may be impacted.

Source: Nevada County