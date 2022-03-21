Pot dispensary appeal inches forward

Two candidates that lost out in a bid to earn Grass Valley’s only cannabis retail dispensary permit hope their legal briefs will earn them a chance to open their business.

Sierra Flower Co. LLC; and NUG Inc., doing business as NUG Grass Valley, will try to convince retired Judge Albert Dover, the hearing officer, that the city — and its cannabis selection committee — erred by awarding Provisions LLC a chance to apply for a storefront cannabis retail dispensary as the top ranked candidate.

The businesses and the city have now filed written arguments. The two businesses appealing have until April 1 to reply to the city. The judge could then make a recommendation for a hearing. It’s expected the city will act on Dover’s recommendation within two months.

Seven candidates applied, but the sole permit was offered to Provisions, pending it gains the necessary state and local business permits.

Ariana Van Alstine, an attorney representing Sierra Flower, contends in a brief that the city created a monopoly in favor of Provisions and in violation of public policy.





Grass Valley had amended its ordinance to grant only one retail dispensary permit. Specifically, one permit per 7,500 residents of the city, and no more than two permits total for dispensaries open to the public for retail sales.

“The city interpreted it would issue only one license,” Van Alstine states.

Additionally, the city’s action favors a particular business, and is anti-competitive activity, the argument states.

Around Nov. 16, Alana Haley, CEO of Sierra Flower, was notified that Provisions had ranked highest and won the permit. This was six days before the city told applicants the scoring results. Van Alstine argues the only way Provisions could have known that it would win the process before applications were submitted or results announced would have been if the city decided that the business would receive a permit in advance.

“This single permit process was set up for the benefit of Provisions and should be invalidated as anti-competitive,” she argues.

The city also neglected to accurately tally up the scores, according to Van Alstine. The total score tabulation was inaccurate. Sierra’s total average score was, as summed up by the city, 328.33, giving it a third place rank behind Provisions at 340 and Grupo Flor at 330. But this was in error. Sierra’s average scores from the three reviewers were listed as 330, 350 and 305. That last score had actually added up to 315. Reviewer Jonathan Collier’s score sheet gave 20 points to Sierra for experience. Yet the scoring tally mistakenly lists only 10 points The correct score according to the reviewers’ score sheet numbers is 315. Therefore, the average for Sierra should have been 331.67, placing it in second place.

THE RULES

Stephen Ramazzini, attorney for NUG of Grass Valley, argued his client was deprived of a fair hearing, as the rules were changed mid-process. The city did that multiple times during the application scoring period.

On April 27, the city said top ranked proposals would be invited to interview, and the committee would select the applicants that could apply for for a permit. But a few pages later, contends Ramazzini, the rule was modified; the committee could invite the highest ranked applicants … for an interview with the committee.

Collier sent an email to city staff on Nov. 18 in which for a second time he expressed disappointment with the process. According to Ramazzini, Collier said, “I did not feel comfortable with participating unless we had a minimal two-phase process which included the initial scoring and then an interview phase … Not having a two-phase process seems negligent to me.”

“And the likely reason city staff denied Mr. Collier the ability to conduct his promised interviews is because the city wanted to favor a local applicant,” said Ramazzini. “NUG should have been afforded an interview. The city initially authorized it. However, as it became apparent that the city had its local winner, the rules change, and with it went the in-person interview,” he said.

However, city attorney Michael Colantuono argued that NUG did not show how an interview would have overcome a bias even if one were present. The selection committee unanimously ranked NUG’s proposal last. An interview was unlikely to surmount the deficits NUG faced, particularly as the process only allowed interviews from only the highest ranked applicants.

“The city reasonably determined that interviewing all seven applicants was an unnecessary administrative burden, especially given one committee member’s opposition to interviews,” said Colantuono. “No tie breaker could save the seventh place finisher.”

Furthermore, the city reasoned that Sierra could not second guess scores.

“Even if the court finds one reviewer acted arbitrarily, the result would not change,” he writes. “Provisions received the highest score from every reviewer, and the highest average score from any pair of of reviewers …” said Colantuono.

