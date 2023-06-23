Staff Writer
“The solution team” is the name branded for the combined efforts of three local independent fire districts and a Fire Services Ad hoc Committee, co-chaired by appointed Nevada County Supervisors Sue Hoek and Lisa Swarthout.
The intention to explore the reorganization of three fire districts as one new fire district was announced yesterday by Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District and Rough & Ready Fire Protection District at yesterday’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) meeting.
“Uniting the three independent fire districts would strengthen and stabilize fire services for over 25,000 households and could be in place within a year,” according to officials.
“In the short term, we need to keep the Rough & Ready Station open,” Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner said. “This is an all-hands on deck situation, and I applaud the County’s partnership to help keep the station open. That will give us breathing room to reorganize so we don’t face situations like this again.”
The progress made to keep Station #59 in Rough and Ready, staffed 24 hours a day, every day, is due to the devotion of the fire board directors and the fire chiefs, according to Hoek.
“This has been tough. This has been hard,” Hoek said. “I’ve never worked with anyone so dedicated and passionate about their fire districts. We look at this as a whole county. Tell them thanks when you see them. They are amazing.”
During public comment, residents of Rough and Ready told LAFCo Commissioners that neighbors were in a panic up until now.
“We may not be the wealthiest district in the county, but we’re still part of the county, and we’re all connected!” Alice Root, a resident of Rough and Ready told the Commission. “A fire here could easily spread to Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley and/or Grass Valley. As Bob Branstrom, alternative LAFCO Commissioner was quoted in The Union, ‘wildfires don’t respect district boundaries.’”
Asking for the county’s help, Root also mentioned consequences of dissolving Rough and Ready FPD.
“We are also concerned about losing our State Farm fire insurance. At this point, we are one of the few in the neighborhood that still have commercial insurance. Most of the neighbors have had to go on the Fair Plan,” Root said. “With State Farm not issuing new policies and the possible loss of rapid fire response, we could easily lose our current insurance, and have to pay much more for the Fair Plan.”
With emotion, some public comments thanked the Nevada County Board of Supervisors for stepping up to support Rough and Ready residents, especially as the Fourth of July approaches.
Yesterday’s announcement follows the Rough & Ready FPD’s June 13 decision to suspend its application to dissolve filed with LAFCo.
Rough & Ready took this action to allow time for the reorganization to proceed with the reassurance that the Rough & Ready Station #59 will remain in operation.
A joint staffing agreement to staff Station #59 will be funded by remaining funds, approximately $200,000 from Rough and Ready FPD that will need to be approved by the fire districts, according to Chief Robitaille.
The draft agreement also calls for the County to support the reorganization by pledging up to $500,000 per year for the next two years to operate Station #59, with County funds matching Rough & Ready FPD’s existing revenues, according to county officials.
The proposed reorganization process will include a finance and operations plan, which is expected to demonstrate the financial sustainability of the newly reorganized district, according to county officials.
The final agreement will be considered by the fire district boards in July and brought to the Board of Supervisors for approval in August.
In the long term, a feasibility study with analysis to meet the requirements recommended by LAFCo will be another next step before the proposed reorganization may occur by July 2024, according to Chief Robitaille.
“Service before self” is the phrase Chief Robitaille used to describe the “refreshing” collaboration of all the directors of the fire boards, fire chiefs and county officials.
“Everything’s coming together fast,” Chief Wagner said.
Staff will be laid off at the end of the month of June, however Penn Valley FPD will be hiring and inviting them to apply, according to Chief Wagner.
The board of directors will maintain governance for now until any permanent changes are made, but Penn Valley FPD will take over the business.
“We will have that station staffed,” Chief Wagner said.
Since the end of March, the Rough and Ready FPD has been operating on one shift, three out of seven days a week.
If Rough and Ready FPD would have dissolved, Nevada County would have been the “successor agent,” meaning the county would have been a replacement of powers and responsibility.
“There have been lots of comments, suggestions, thanks and progress,” Josh Susman, Chair of the California LAFCo for Nevada County said. “The collaboration has been phenomenal.”
Supervisor Swarthout suggested that a mailer be sent out to residents who don’t receive information through media sources, and members of firewise communities may receive emails.
“This financial crisis isn’t isolated to Rough & Ready. Smaller fire districts are under similar pressures everywhere. Reorganizing is a long-term strategy to increase fiscal health and operational stability,” said Chief Robitaille.