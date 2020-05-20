Possible postponement, cancellation of Nevada County Fair would negatively impact several Nevada County nonprofits

Whether it’s a loaded baked potato from the Rough and Ready Volunteer Fire Department, a sauerkraut covered bratwurst from the Nevada City Methodist Church, an always popular golden-brown corn dog from Job’s Daughters of Grass Valley or any of the many other options — there is delicious cuisine to be had by those who traverse Treat Street during the Nevada County Fair.

For decades Treat Street has been a place for local nonprofits to set up shop during the annual Nevada County Fair, offer some tasty bites and raise funds for their various missions.

The 2020 Nevada County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-16, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is concern of a possible postponement or cancellation. If a cancellation were to happen, it would directly impact the bottom line for the many nonprofits which count on the funds raised during the fair each year.

The 17th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors will have its next meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday and “consideration to postpone or cancel the 2020 Nevada County Fair” is on the agenda. The public can join the virtual meeting by calling 669-900-6833 and use meeting ID 851 9120 2348.

The Treat Street thoroughfare is often crowded with hungry fair-goers looking to devour its wide variety of choices and support the many worthy causes in the process. The amount of food sold and money generated on Treat Street is substantial.

In 2019, there were 30 vendors on Treat Street, all of which were local nonprofit organizations, according to Nevada County Fairgrounds Deputy Manager Wendy Oaks. Approximately 96,000 people attended last year’s fair, with gross sales on Treat Street totaling more than $940,000.

The Job’s Daughters booth sells between 15,000-20,000 corn dogs during its annual five-day run on Treat Street, according to the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ website. In the past, money raised from those corn dog sales have helped struggling families during Thanksgiving and others in need.

The Nevada City Methodist Church sells around 3,500 brats each year, with proceeds going directly to the church, which aids in local and global causes. The Meadowlarks 4-H booth sells 3,000 pasties each year, with that revenue supporting the club’s many community service projects.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.