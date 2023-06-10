Pay increases for Nevada County Probation Peace Officers is on the block for discussion by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 13 At the Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City beginning at 9 a.m.

A resolution to adopt a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Probation Peace Officers’ Association would bring changes in compensation and terms and conditions of employment during the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

To contact Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com