Pay increases for Nevada County Probation Peace Officers is on the block for discussion by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 13 At the Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City beginning at 9 a.m.
A resolution to adopt a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Probation Peace Officers’ Association would bring changes in compensation and terms and conditions of employment during the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.
“General increases each July of the term include increases of 2.0% in July of 2023, 3.0% in July of 2024 and 2.0% in July of 2025,” if approved, according to the report.
The agreement currently covers 20 employees in the Professional Peace Officers’ Association.
Position classifications in this unit will receive market/equity adjustments of 4% July 1, 2023, 2% July 1, 2024, and 2% July 1, 2025.
Healthcare calculations based on the average plans offered by CalPERS effective January 1, 2024 and basic life insurance increase from $20,000 to $50,000 are included in the MOU.
Safety retirement for all position classifications in this unit in year three of the contract will be effective July 1, 2025 if approved by the board members.
Chinatown recognition in Truckee
Supervisors will also consider a recommendation from the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission (NCHLC) to designate a landmark plaque to be located at the Old Truckee Jail Museum at 10142 Jibboom Street in Truckee honoring the Chinatowns of Truckee, according to the staff report.
“Long overdue, there should be public honor and recognition of the Chinese community for many contributions of those who lived and worked in Truckee,” as written in a brief history and description of the proposed landmark from the Nevada County Landmarks Commission.
Some controversy surrounding the text of the plaque and the dedication ceremony was raised in a letter of public comment from Jean Fournier, a Nevada County resident since the 1980’s and educator in the Tahoe Truckee School District for over three decades.
“Will there be a dedication ceremony that includes any sort of healing apology, acknowledgement of understanding on the part of the BOS of what diversity, equity and inclusion really mean in today’s world? If so, who will be invited?” Fournier wrote.
“ I’d like to know who will approve the text of the plaque. Will it mention that there were not just ‘fires’ in the two Chinese communities…intentionally set by ‘whites’ to force the Chinese out of dwellings where they were then shot on site?” Fournier wrote.
Fournier’s letter asks the Board of Supervisors to answer these and other questions regarding the history of Truckee.
Fee increases to pay for parks in Truckee-Donner
Supervisors may also adopt a resolution to approve fees increases for the construction of single-family residences and multi-family residences determined necessary by a study of the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District (District) called the Nexus Study.
A public hearing will occur during the board meeting on June 13 and Nevada County Supervisors will consider accepting the Nexus Study and approving the fee increase that will affect new residential construction and support park facilities and growth, according to the report from the Planning Department.
New construction in the District will be subject to fees called ‘park impact fees’ or ‘Quimby in-lieu fees’ that may be collected to pay for park land, park improvements, community centers, recreation facilities, trails and open space.
The current park impact fees are $1.99 per square foot for new single-family residential construction and $2.85 per square foot for new multi-family residential construction, according to the Nexus Study.
The proposed impact fees for a new single-family residential construction would increase to $2.21 per square foot and $3.57 per square foot for new multi-family residential construction.
Small dwellings, under 750 square feet pay no fee currently and will continue to pay zero dollars.
The Quimby in-lieu fees for a single-family house in town would increase by over $3,000 to assure adequate land for parks, according to the report from the Planning Commission.
The District’s master plan aims at five acres of parkland for every 1,000 people, according to the Nexus Study.
“The District is characterized by a high percentage of ‘second’ or ‘vacation’ homes,” according to the Nexus Study. “Approximately 53.9 percent of existing housing units in the District maintain only seasonal occupancy.”
Part-time residents will not use the recreational facilities as much as a permanent resident, however the rate of growth requires the increase in costs for new residential construction.
Increases in parcel charges for unincorporated Eastern Nevada County
A public hearing to consider the acceptance of a rate study for solid waste parcel charges in unincorporated Eastern Nevada County effective July 13, 2023 is on the agenda for the June 13 regularly scheduled Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City beginning at 9 a.m.
Donner Lake, Soda Springs and Hershddale are a few of the areas affected.
The monthly parcel charge increase will be less than $2.02 each month each year for the next five years, according to the staff report.
Staff from the Public Works Department recommend that the supervisors receive a presentation, hold a public hearing and if it is determined that a majority of property owners do not protest, adopt a resolution accepting the rate changes, according to the staff report.
On April 12 a public workshop was held at the Town Hall located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road in Truckee with David Garcia, Program Manager for the Solid Waste Division, but no one attended, according to Garcia.
“I think people understand that the minor increase is the minimum needed to run the program,” Garcia said. “We have to have minimum reserves for unexpected cost increases.”
A rate study was completed by the County’s consultant, HF&H Consultants LLC., to determine whether current charges would provide sufficient revenues to fund the County’s solid waste activities,” the report states. “The study found increases in annual revenues were necessary.”
The increase for annual parcel charges is necessary to cover Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal (TTSD) and the County’s anticipated ongoing operating and capital expenses and to maintain adequate reserves.
The current annual parcel charge of $311.76 per year for solid waste services has not been adequate to fully fund solid waste activities within eastern unincorporated Nevada County, according to the report.
“The Division budget has been experiencing annual revenue shortfalls and has seen its reserve fund balance decrease from $250,000 in fiscal year 2014/15 to $54,000 as of June 30, 2022,” according to the report.
The Solid Waste Division of the County’s Public Works Department is currently below state mandated reserve for post-closure liability for the Hirschdale Landfill, according to the report.
The current annual parcel charge of $311.76 will increase to $333.58 as of July 1 2023, according to the report.
July 1, 2024 the annual parcel charge will be $356.93 and the next year it will increase by $21.42. In 2026 the annual parcel charge will increase another $22.70, according to the report.