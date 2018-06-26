UPDATE: Person dies at South Yuba River

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

A male pulled Tuesday afternoon from the South Yuba River has died, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

First-responders attempted life-saving procedures on the male, whose age is unknown. However, the person died, the sheriff added.

The deceased’s name and city of residence is unknown, Royal said.

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.

The man has been pulled from the river and is currently being transported by units on scene, according to Sheriff Royal.

The man’s condition is still unknown.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Authorities have responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a man trapped for 10 minutes under the South Yuba River, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

First-responders received the call around 3:10 p.m. to where Highway 49 crosses the river, he said.

According to Royal, several men were in the water when one of them became stuck between some rocks underneath the surface.

Original Post

A possible drowning is being reported on the South Yuba River off Highway 49, according to Grass Valley Emergency Command.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. today and fire units from North San Juan, Nevada County, Grass Valley and Nevada City are responding and are at the scene.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital ambulance units are also responding.

