Possible cremated remains left outside Nevada City building
A Thursday, Nov. 4, message from the Nevada City Police Department
Do you know this man or his family?
A box of what appears to be cremated human remains with this photo attached to the outside was found unattended in front of 417 Broad St. this afternoon around 2 p.m.
Please call The Nevada City Police Department at 530-265-4700 with any leads or information.
