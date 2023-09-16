Staff Writer
Property owners in the historic neighborhoods around the Mill Street Plaza in Grass Valley have inquired about the possibility of converting upper-level offices into residential space.
At this week’s city council meeting, city staff was directed to prepare a proposal for a traffic and feasibility study as a first step to drafting an ordinance that would incentivize the conversion of under-utilized space for housing.
The area being considered is approximately 52 acres surrounding the Mill Street Plaza, according to Amy Wolfson, Grass Valley City Planner.
“One of the things a feasibility study will do is look at how much potential there is for additional housing,” Wolfson said.
While the Transportation Corridor (TC) zoning in the area is not considered a residential neighborhood, it does allow 20 dwelling units per acre, according to the staff report.
Under-utilized second-level space and below-ground space could be converted by private property owners which encourages reinvestment in older buildings for housing.
“Post COVID the working world has changed a lot. There are vacant shopping centers and office buildings across the country,” Councilmember Bob Branstrom said.
The conversion of office space and retail space into places where people could live provides much-needed housing and creates a vibrancy in city centers, according to Branstrom.
“This is the small town version of what’s happening on a large scale in the cities and the suburbs,” Branstrom said.
The two studies will provide the Council with more information to make decisions about parking restrictions and other unforeseen impacts, Branstrom said.
“I love data informed decision making,” Councilmember Hilary Hodge said. “This is great.”
Staff anticipates that a future ordinance could include a provision to allow or not allow dwelling units to be used as short-term rentals, according to the report.
Off-street parking requirements for residential units and restrictions on possible expansion of existing buildings would be part of a possible ordinance.
The feasibility study and traffic study would determine how many units could be created and how parking requirements would be directed by policy from the Council, according to Wolfson.
Street Rehabilitation
The Council heard an informational update on the sources and amounts of funding available for use on street rehabilitation projects, at this week’s city council meeting.
A South Auburn Street renovation project budgeted at $1.1 million is in the works for the City of Grass Valley, as well as, a street rehabilitation project budgeted for $650,000, and a Measure E project budgeted at $1 million, according to Bjorn Jones, PE, City Engineer.
In 2023, the average estimated cost for a full rehabilitation of one lane mile of roadway is between $800,000 to $1,000,000, according to Jones.
A ‘complete street’ project can often include drainage improvements, subgrade restoration, roadway widening, and complete street components such as bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and curb ramps which can vary the costs, according to Jones.
“Every time we do a street project, we try to incorporate a ‘complete street.’ Whenever we can, we put in bike lanes,” Jones said. “Whenever we can build that little missing piece of sidewalk, we do so.”
The Pavement Management Guide traditionally guides decisions about which streets are worked on first, however, staff’s knowledge of basic needs in the area, and resident feedback also help prioritize projects, according to Jones.
Twenty years ago, the primary source of street maintenance funding was motor vehicle fuel taxes, or “Gas Tax”, made up of State and Federal taxes on gasoline sales, according to Jones.
“Federal gas tax has not been raised since 1993. It’s been stuck at 18 cents per gallon… it’s not indexed to inflation so as vehicles get more and more efficient, and inflation has increased 100% since then, the amount we receive remains the same,” Jones said.
Senate Bill 1 of 2017 nearly doubled the available street maintenance funds, and the City of Grass Valley adopted Measure N in 2013 and subsequently Measure E in 2018, which identified significant funding for street improvement projects, according to Jones.
Available funding still falls short, according to Jones.
Funding goes to street light maintenance, traffic signal maintenance, pothole maintenance, street signs, striping and marking, and street sweeping, according to Jones.
Over the past 20 years, approximately two to three street projects have been completed annually.
“If you properly maintain a roadway, it should last 25 to 30 years,” Jones said.
Civility Pledge
A Civility Pledge will now be printed on the agenda of all public meetings in addition to the City’s Code of Conduct with the direction of the Council this week.
It is now the job of the staff and the Council to compose a statement based on the samples provided from other jurisdictions.
“The goal is for the Pledge to be read at all public meetings beginning in the near future,” Tim Kiser, City Manager said.
The idea of a Civility Code came from Mayor Jan Arbuckle who attended a conference about a month ago.
“The Director from the League of Cities from South Carolina presented this, and it resonated with almost every single person in that room,” Arbuckle said. “We were there from different parts of the country.”
It is difficult to conduct the people’s business when being disrupted, or if people attending a meeting do not feel comfortable coming to an open public meeting, according to Arbuckle.
“Because of how disrespectful meetings are becoming, not here necessarily but everywhere, people have just lost that civility. We need to get it back,” Arbuckle said.
Starting each meeting by verbalizing respect for everyone’s opinions and right to speak, will hopefully decrease instances of incivility.
During public comment, Matthew Coulter, a frequent virtual participant of public meetings throughout the County, opposed the idea and suggested the Civility Pledge limits a person’s First Amendment right to free speech and expression.
“People are allowed to come there and voice their opinion however they see fit,” Coulter said. “In a San Francisco meeting recently, a woman did nothing but scream at the top of her lungs because that is how she felt. That is how she wanted to express herself as an American citizen.”
Later in the meeting, Coulter spoke during public comment regarding the Grass Valley Downtown Association’s request for a 2023 Business Improvement District (BID) allotment of $60,000.
The BID expenses pay for events such as Cornish Christmas, the Beer Festival, the 4th of July on Mill Street, Thursday Night Markets, Armed Forces Day, and about a dozen other events in downtown Grass Valley.
Coulter expressed his views by repeating “Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow,” during the allotted three minutes with interspersed comments such as “We need money for fire abatement but we’re going to give $60,000 for parties.”
The repeated monotone expression of “wow” continued from Coulter with more interjections.
“The alcohol based events in town are a detriment to the children here in town as they see the adults drinking freely in the streets,” Coulter said. “Corruption.”