Positive parade: Teachers take to students’ neighborhoods

Grass Valley School District staff went on parade Friday morning, driving their cars through Grass Valley neighborhoods while honking their horns and encouraging students and families.

“We miss the kids so much and thought this was a way we could see them and stay safe,” Scotten School Principal Carrie Roberts said.

About 40 vehicles of all years, makes and models were decorated by the school district’s staff and included signs telling students they are missed and to keep reading.

Grass Valley School District, like other school districts in the area, have transitioned to a distance learning curriculum for at least the remainder of the school year.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Friday morning’s parade route passed by the homes of Bell Hill Academy, Grass Valley Charter School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School and Margaret G. Scotten School students.