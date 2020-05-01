Positive parade: Teachers take to students’ neighborhoods
Grass Valley School District staff went on parade Friday morning, driving their cars through Grass Valley neighborhoods while honking their horns and encouraging students and families.
“We miss the kids so much and thought this was a way we could see them and stay safe,” Scotten School Principal Carrie Roberts said.
About 40 vehicles of all years, makes and models were decorated by the school district’s staff and included signs telling students they are missed and to keep reading.
Grass Valley School District, like other school districts in the area, have transitioned to a distance learning curriculum for at least the remainder of the school year.
Support Local Journalism
Friday morning’s parade route passed by the homes of Bell Hill Academy, Grass Valley Charter School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School and Margaret G. Scotten School students.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User