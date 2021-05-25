Positive COVID-19 case reported at Grass Valley Charter School

A letter from Grass Valley Charter School:

“The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority. This email is to inform you that Saturday, May 22, we learned a student at GVCS has tested positive for COVID-19. This student was last on our school campus Thursday, May 20, 2021.

All direct contacts have been notified.We are committed to keeping our school community informed, while protecting the privacy of individuals. Please continue to follow the policies and protocols for student safety, keep your child home and notify the school if symptoms listed on the student checklist are present.

We appreciate your continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. We will update you with additional information as needed.“