Positive COVID-19 case reported at Bear River High School

FROM A RELEASE:

Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you of an additional positive case of COVID-19 at Bear River High School. The student was last on campus on Friday, April 9th. In response to a handful of inquiries received by my office last week, please understand that this communication is a requirement of the established protocol in the county for the notification of a known positive COVID-19 case on a school campus.

Public Health has been notified and the individual is taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individual and their household has been placed in isolation and they are working with their healthcare providers to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Individuals identified as having close contact exposures in connection to this student have been notified. Furthermore, locations where the individual had contact on campus have been properly cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with additional information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your student for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student has symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have questions or concerns surrounding this instance please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

Assistant Superintendent

Nevada Joint Union High School District