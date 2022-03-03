Portion of Mill Street closed today
Mill Street, between Walsh and Neal streets in Grass Valley, will be closed to through traffic for underground utility line work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained, however through traffic will be required to use an alternate route. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.
