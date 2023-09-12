pops band

Nevada County Concert Band invites the public to enjoy a performance on North Pine Street in historic downtown Nevada City during the 57th annual Constitution Day celebration on Saturday, September 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

 Submitted to The Union

North Pine Street will be closed for the event and the Constitution Day Pops Concert musicians are expected to perform on Saturday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.