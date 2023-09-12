Nevada County Concert Band invites the public to enjoy a performance on North Pine Street in historic downtown Nevada City during the 57th annual Constitution Day celebration.
North Pine Street will be closed for the event and the Constitution Day Pops Concert musicians are expected to perform on Saturday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The concert is free, however non-profit donations will be appreciated, according to a press release from Nevada County Concert Band.
Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band wants to make it a tradition to enjoy a pops concert.
Audiences will hear toe-tapping marches, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from Elton John and more.
Listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit, according to the Band.
Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you in downtown Nevada City to enjoy your hometown band.
The concert is open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families.
Dogs on leashes are welcome.
There will be limited chairs provided, so it is highly recommended to bring your own chair.
Carry in your picnic dinner, or enjoy a meal or a sweet at one of the near-by restaurants and merchants.