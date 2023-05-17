Staff Writer
The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day and many begin the weekend by remembering the meaning behind the symbol.
The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I, according to the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters (Legion).
It’s not just a symbolic flower in the United States, but around the world.
It all started after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium.
Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. wrote the poem titled “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row, / That mark our place; and in the sky / The larks, still bravely singing, fly / Scarce heard amid the guns below. / We are the Dead. Short days ago / We lived, felt dawn, / saw sunset glow, / Loved and were loved, and now we lie / In Flanders fields. / Take up our quarrel with the foe: / To you from failing hands we throw / The torch; be yours to hold it high. / If ye break faith with us who die / We shall not sleep, though poppies grow / In Flanders fields.
Moina Michael of Georgia, read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance.
Michael urged groups to adopt the poppy to honor and support veterans. She was joined in these efforts by others in Europe, Canada and Australia, according to the Legion.
The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.
Jan Arbuckle, Mayor of Grass Valley, declared May 26 and 27 as American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days during last week’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.
Jane Hessel received the proclamation and handed out crepe poppies to city council members hand-made by disabled veterans totally confined to Veterans Hospitals and the Yountville Veterans Home of California, according to Hessel.
“The hand-made crepe poppies are part of their rehabilitation program,” Hessel said.
On National Poppy Day, May 26 this year, and throughout Memorial Day weekend, thousands of American Legion Auxiliary members across the country will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs, according to the Legion.
100% of the funds raised go directly to help veterans, military, and their families when donations are exchanged for a poppy to be worn on a collar or lapel.
To share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters@ALAforVeterans, see hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary. Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org.