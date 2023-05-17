poppies

Jan Arbuckle, Mayor of Grass Valley presented a proclamation to Janet Hessel, a representative of the American Legion Auxiliary on behalf of the disabled veterans, widows and orphans of our country. When a donation is given in exchange for a poppy, the proceeds help those veterans who hand-make the symbolic crepe poppies as part of a rehabilitation program in Yountville Veterans Home of California. Arbuckle proclaimed May 26 & 27, 2023 as American Legion Auxiliary Veterans’ Poppy Days.

 

Staff Writer

The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day and many begin the weekend by remembering the meaning behind the symbol.

