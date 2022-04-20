Pop-up poetry event set for today
As one of many pop-up events in celebration of Poetry Month, five Nevada County women poets will, for the sixth year, read their poems.
This year’s reading will take place in the bar of the National Exchange Hotel, 211 Broad St., Nevada City, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Collectively, the women — Molly Fisk (Nevada County’s inaugural poet laureate), Kirsten Casey (Nevada County’s current poet laureate), Judy Crowe, Judie Rae, and Ingrid Keriotis — have published hundreds of poems in books, magazines, anthologies, newspapers, and literary journals.
The pop-ups lead up to the all-day Sierra Poetry Festival on April 30 at Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. Check out the details of all of the pop-ups and the festival: http://www.sierrapoetryfestival.org.
Source: Judy Crowe
Who: Five Nevada County women poets
What: Poetry reading pop-up
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today
Where: National Exchange Hotel bar, 211 Broad St., Nevada City
