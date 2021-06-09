 Pomp and circumstance: Nevada Union sends off 270 graduates | TheUnion.com
Pomp and circumstance: Nevada Union sends off 270 graduates

Nevada Union High School was able to hold a somewhat normal graduation ceremony Wednesday when 270 were promoted between two ceremonies, one held in the morning and the other in the evening at Hooper Stadium. Students were given custom class of 2021 face coverings and sat socially distanced from other students.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union High School graduates were able to choose between a morning or evening ceremony to be able to graduate high school with their friends.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union High School graduate Haylie Gibbs walks down the aisle of fellow graduates after receiving her diploma during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Graduates from Nevada Union’s class of 2021 look for their friends and family members to take photos with following the morning session of Wednesday’s Nevada Union High School graduation.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union High School graduates cheer each other as they wait in line to receive their diplomas. Students were asked to stay socially distanced and wear their masks until this moment, when they were allowed to remove their face coverings.
Photo: Elias Funez
Friends and family in the crowd cheer on the class of 2021 Wednesday at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez

UPCOMING GRADUATION EVENTS

TODAY

GHIDOTTI EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student, availability closed this week

SILVER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Springs’ field — 140 Park Ave., Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four guests per student

VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vantage Point’s campus — 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

Drive-by celebration

FRIDAY

BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bear River’s football field — 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

