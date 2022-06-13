Pomp and circumstance: For the class of ’22, resilience is the name of the game

Nevada Union graduates cheer for one another during Saturday morning’s promotion ceremony at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

It’s been a busy week for area high schools that promoted their respective classes of graduating seniors.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden acknowledged that due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s class is set apart for its resilience and willingness to forge through uncertain times.

“The challenge of the last year was like nothing I’ve seen,” McFadden said, “and there was nothing to compare it to. I have a mentor who is a retiring superintendent and she said, ‘What advice can I give you?’ Because none of us had been through this before. The onset of the pandemic and all these unknown changing conditions, (learning) about the virus, changing responses to it, changing expectations…”

Bear River class of 2022 valedictorians wave to the crowd when recognized for their achievements.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I don’t think we give our teachers and even our site administrators enough credit about how we did trailblaze into this.”

Orma Jean Forest graduated Wednesday from Ghidotti Early College High School and said her high school experience was challenging yet equally as rewarding.

“I think Ghidotti teachers did a great job of understanding it was challenging, but I think it has to do with the (student). Applying to college made it more daunting,” said Forest, who also served as her school’s Associated Student Body president.

Members of the crowd cheer on their graduate when their name is announced during Saturday morning’s graduation at Nevada Union High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Forest will be attending University of California at Santa Cruz this fall, where she plans on double majoring in psychology and sociology, a path she said was set into motion by her experience at Ghidotti.

“I think what makes Ghidotti so amazing is the staff. They are so excited to teach. It’s been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have experienced a better four years.”

DETERMINATION

Michelle O’Shea is an instructional guide at Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), where she noticed the resilience and determination of her students.

Bear River graduates approach the football field for Friday night’s promotion ceremony.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Once we went into distance (learning), kids everywhere were challenged,” said O’Shea. “We have kids who weren’t looking for a high school experience that involved sitting in front of a screen and there were a lot of limitations, even on practical things.”

SAEL imparts an alternative education model. Students are hands-on, out in the field, and heavily collaborative. O’Shea reported that 70% of its graduating class is planning on pursuing further education.

“I love my kids who are graduating so much. I’m so proud. They’re so wonderful,” she said.

Student speakers played songs during Nevada Union’s graduation Saturday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

One of O’Shea’s students, Abigail Richards, said: “As a school they taught me that I can do more than I believe myself to be capable of. They taught me that there isn’t a challenge I don’t have the tools and capabilities to work through. I am forever grateful for the lessons in resiliency they taught me.”

“COVID has been a huge part of our lives for two years,” said Richards’ classmate Ava Roos. “We have had to adapt and learn to deal with loss, isolation, and a completely different world than we grew up in. It was hard, but it ultimately made me more flexible and able to adapt to difficult situations. It’s been hard to watch with so many awful things happening in the world. I think it made me more open to other perspectives, simply because of all the division in the world. We have to be able to see the other side of arguments.”

‘A NEW CHAPTER’

Anthony Pritchett is now a graduate of Nevada Union High School and will attend University of California, Berkeley in the fall. Pritchett was elected by his peers throughout the district to serve as student trustee to the district’s governing board.

A Bear River graduate looks toward the audience during Friday evening’s graduation in South County.

Photo: Elias Funez

“There are so many cliches,” Pritchett said of his recent promotion, “but it is a new chapter in our lives. Everything we’ve ever known is going to be gone soon, but I am looking forward to that. The community here is very robust, but it’s time to branch out.

“For this class, specifically, there was a lot of resilience and perseverance from everyone involved. It was not an easy four years, and all the kids deserved their diploma and commencement ceremony.”

Rebecca Bromm, who also graduated Nevada Union, said the pandemic was rough on her class, but ultimately provided a rewarding experience.

Nevada Union High School graduates accept their diplomas and return to their seats during Saturday’s ceremony.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I think that the pandemic gave many of us a new appreciation for being in an actual classroom,” Bromm said. “A good high school memory for me was at the beginning of my senior year when I found a wonderful friend group after being isolated for two years. I hadn’t known this group for long, but one day we played cards at lunch and laughed so hard. That was the first time I had experienced true laughter and happiness in a long time.”

O’Shea said her advice to the graduating classes is simple.

“My advice would be to give themselves a lot of credit and a lot of grace for what their high school experience has been, and the fact that they gritted through that,” she said. “And to acknowledge that they have different and challenging learning experiences.

“Remain curious, and if you can find what you love to learn about and use the tools you have to keep pursuing understanding of that, be a lifelong learner.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com