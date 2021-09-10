Polls open for recall election

Registered voters in Nevada County can cast their ballot for the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The special election poses two questions to voters:

“First, whether they want to recall Gavin Newsom,” said Natalie Adona, the county’s assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. “And second, if he is recalled, which candidate should replace him.”

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, if the majority of voters select “yes,” the replacement candidate with the most votes will take over Newsom’s responsibilities for the remainder of his term. The new governor would start immediately and serve until the term’s end — Jan. 2, 2023.

If one-half or more of the votes on the recall question are “no,” Newsom would stay in office.





Eighty percent, or 54,996 of 68,869 registered voters in Nevada County, participated in Newsom’s initial election to office in 2018. Fifty-three percent of the votes cast were for Newsom then.

The last special election that took place in Nevada County was to replace District 1 Assemblyman Brian Dahle in November 2019 after he won a seat in the state Senate. Only 42% of Nevada County voters, or 28,456 of 67,878 people, participated in the special election. Although Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt received the majority of votes cast in Nevada County, Republican Megan Dahle was elected to replace her husband in the multi-county district.

‘VOTERS HAVE OPTIONS’

Although special elections have historically low participation, Adona said voters should feel encouraged by the number of access points the county has provided for them to exercise their civic responsibility.

“Just with every election, voters have options for how to return their ballot,” Adona said. “They can go to a drop box, they can use the U.S. mail, they can go in person to the vote center.”

Adona said polls close Tuesday, so “everyone should vote as soon as they can.”

Adona said Nevada County was allocated $717,006 by the state’s Department of Finance to perform the election. According to California’s Department of Finance, the special election’s total cost to state taxpayers amounts to $276 million.

Adona said her office is prepared, just as it was for the November 2020 election, which had 88% — 65,800 of 75,123 — of registered voters in Nevada County participate.

“We were very glad to see that our Citizen Grand Jury agrees that the 2020 election ran smoothly,” Adona said.

Voters should mail in their ballots by election day to ensure they get to the elections office no later than seven days after the election, said Adona.

Nevada County residents displaced due to wildfire have a few options to participate in the election. Evacuees may submit a change of address form, use a drop box anywhere in the state, vote in person or use a remote accessible vote-by-mail option which enables them to print out an emailed ballot.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com