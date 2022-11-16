Poll position

Nevada County Elections Office workers have been busy counting ballots, as seen Wednesday from the hall viewing window at the Rood Government Center. No on Measure V — the proposed 1/2 cent sales tax — is still leading with 50.96 percent of the counted vote.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“(No on) Measure V has increased the lead,” said Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, speaking of the measure that was recently on the ballot which proposed a half-cent sales tax intended, supporters said, to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve disaster readiness.

“I just did the arithmetic and 700 votes are separating (yes and no),” said Diaz. “Election night it was at about 400 and now it’s up to 700. There’s a definite trend to me as far as ‘no’ (votes) increasing.”

Nevada County’s elections office updated results on Wednesday evening, offering voters a more recent count on measures and campaigns being held statewide and locally.

Wednesday’s updates still find Governor Gavin Newsom on the lead for his second run at the office, while much more locally there is just a three vote divide between Joe Henson and Dustin Mooers, who are both vying for a spot as a trustee on the Chicago Park School Board.

Lisa Swarthout is maintaining her lead over opponent Patti Ingram Spencer in the race for District 3 county supervisor, so far snatching just above 61 percent of the vote.

Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge maintain their leads in the campaign for two available seats in Grass Valley City Council.

To Diaz’s point, Wednesday’s update reported that though it is a tight race, Measure V’s “no” vote was barely passing with 50.96 percent of the vote.

Diaz said, “We still have a lot of ballots to count; around 12,000, and that’s a conservative estimate. No other surprises that I can see.”

Nevada City’s Measure W —commonly referred to as the Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods initiative—saw 67 percent of the town’s voters rejecting the measure.

Diaz is careful to point out that the numbers reported Wednesday don’t represent votes that are yet to be tallied, with no clear date available for the final results. The elections office previously has said it has the goal of certifying the election December 2.

