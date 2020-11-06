Vote totals updated for Nevada County races
Staff Writer
The most up-to-date vote tally, released Friday afternoon, shows little change in the election outcome for local races, though the final numbers will determine whether turnout this year could break records.
As of Friday, 40,652 ballots were counted from a possible 74,467 registered voters. Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said the elections office has about 19,000 ballots left to count and updates can be expected every Tuesday and Friday.
All results are unofficial and incomplete. The county must certify results to the state no later than 31 days following the election.
If voter turnout estimates hold up, just under 60,000 of 74,467 registered county voters will have cast their ballot, a nearly 80% turnout.
In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68.869 registered residents voted. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast.
In the Grass Valley City Council race, 8,316 of 9,087 possible ballots have been counted. In the race to fill the vacated Nevada City Council seat, 1,541 of 2,467 possible ballots have been counted.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 2,666
Bob Branstrom: 2,234
Thomas Ivy: 2,230
Edward W. Peevey: 1,270
Steven Conrad: 687
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 774
Amy Cobden: 547
Catalina Llanos: 220
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 4,464
W. Scott Miller: 3,931
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 2,346
John Norton: 2,254
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 16,264
Peggy A Delgado Fava: 13,252
Louise B. Johnson: 15,062
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 14,798
Ashley V. Neumann: 13,770
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 15,982
Grace Hudek: 12,778
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W Garrett: 6,720
Patricia L Nelson: 6,653
Thomas E Carrington: 6,307
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 6,218
Shawana Cresswell: 3,301
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M Barrington: 3,063
Ty Conway: 2,455
David Alkire: 2,033
James Sperlazza: 2,089
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 2,551
Leslie Lattyak: 1,929
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,012
No: 540
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,431
No: 188
MEASURE N
Yes: 2,895
No: 1,861
MEASURE O
Yes: 19
No: 21
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User