Updated Nevada County vote totals expected next week

Official results for March primary election races will hang in the balance over the weekend, according to elections officials, who hope to provide updated vote tallies early next week.

Local election officials counted about 22,300 ballots from more than 68,000 registered Nevada County voters by election night and received nearly 15,000 additional ballots via mail and from drop-off locations.

“We’re currently verifying signatures and going through the process of preparing all valid ballots for counting,” Assistant Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said.

Registered voter numbers are expected to increase slightly due to conditional voter registrations on the day of the election, which also makes the tabulation process longer, Adona said.

The elections office was still receiving and counting mail-in ballots postmarked March 3 as of Friday afternoon.

No schedule for subsequent updates has been set. The elections office has 30 days after an election to certify results.

EARLY RESULTS

As the initial count stands, incumbent Supervisor Heidi Hall leads the race for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat with 48% of the vote. Challengers Michael Taylor and Deborah Wilder are separated by one vote and hope to retain enough support from the electorate to keep Hall from piercing the 50% threshold that would allow her to win the seat outright without a November runoff.

In the Nevada City Council race newcomers Doug Fleming and Daniela Fernandez appear poised to join Mayor Reinette Senum as the top three vote-getters.

The Penn Valley school bond initiative — Measure J — currently is failing with 2,132 “no” votes to 1,294 “yes” votes at the initial tally. It needs 55% to pass, and has only 37.8%.

Measure I, the Higgins Fire District tax initiate, stands at 1,647 “yes” votes to 1,213 “no” votes. It needs two-thirds approval to pass, and currently has only 57.59%.

