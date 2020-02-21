Under 2 weeks away from election day, one-fifth of Nevada County ballots are in

About 20% of Nevada County voters have already cast ballots for the March 3 primary, election officials said Friday.

According to officials, they’ve received ballots from 13,960 of the county’s 68,177 registered voters, about one-fifth of the electorate.

Nevada County has 26,163 registered Democrats, 22,732 registered Republicans, 8,055 registered voters with no party preference and 6,842 registered voters who declined to state their preference.

Ballots include candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state Assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Nevada City Council, along with measures for school bonds and a fire tax.

Ballots for new registrants, re-registered voters and voters who request a crossover ballot will continue to be sent out this month.

People who haven’t yet received a ballot who believe they should have are encouraged to call the elections office at 530-265-1298.

WHERE TO VOTE

Vote centers in the Providence Mine A & B rooms of the Eric Rood Administrative Center and the Prosser Room of the Truckee Town Hall will open today from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until election day, when hours will expand from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following vote centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 until election day, when hours will expand from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Gold Miners Inn Ballroom

121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Best Western Conference Center

1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

• Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43

10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

• Higgins Lions Community Center

22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley

• The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom

10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

An additional vote center will open at the North San Juan Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day.

BALLOT

DROP-OFF SPOTS

• BriarPatch Food Co-op

290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Chicago Park Store

19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Grocery Outlet

616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SPD Market

129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SaveMart

2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

• Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Daily: 24 hours

• Holiday Market

11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Holiday Market

10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• North San Juan Community Library

18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Daily: 24 hours

• SaveMart

11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.