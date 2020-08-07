Truckee, Grass Valley candidate deadlines extended

Three candidates will vie for the vacated Nevada City Council seat this November.

Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, and Gary Peterson will be on the ballot to fill the position left open by Reinette Senum’s resignation last month.

As of Friday, Tom Ivy filed as a candidate for the Grass Valley City Council, joining incumbent council member Jan Arbuckle and newcomer Bob Branstrom on the ballot. The deadline to file candidacy for the three Grass Valley City Council seats up for grabs in November has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday because incumbent council members Lisa Swarthout and Howard Levine did not file for reelection.

Several candidates filed for Truckee Town Council, though none of the incumbents did, meaning that deadline will extend to next Wednesday as well.

Only Jan Zabriskie declared for the two-year seat. Candidates for two four-year seats include: Frank Bernhard, Marcy Dolan, Brody Dwyer, Jack Forbes, Courtney Henderson, John Hoekman, Lindsay Romack and Nicholas Sielchan.

Truckee officials emphasized that not all the candidates’ paperwork has been vetted, a process expected to take several days. The top two vote-getters for the four-year seats will become council members.

Incumbent W. Scott Miller will face challenger Karen Hull for the Nevada Irrigation District Division 3 seat. Rich Johansen and John Norton will vie for the Division 5 seat left open after incumbent Nick Wilcox announced he would not seek reelection.

CANDIDATE LIST

Nevada County Board of Education: Louise B. Johnson – TA1; Susan E. Clarabut – TA1; Peggy A Delgado Fava – TA1; J. Timothy May – TA2; Grace Hudek – TA2.

Johnson and Clarabut are incumbents. Trustees Ashley Neumann and Wendy Baker have their seats up for grabs.

Placer County Board of Education: Rene Aguilar – TA1; Susan Goto – TA1; James Shelby – TA1; Kelli Gnile – TA2; David Patterson – TA3; Lynn Oliver – TA4

Shelby is the only challenger for Trustee Area 1, with incumbents Gnile, Oliver, Patterson, and Soto are all filing for reelection.

Sierra Joint Community College District: All incumbents — Scott Leslie – TA3, Carol Garcia – TA4, Bob Sinclair – TA7 — are unopposed for reelection.

Chicago Park School District: Incumbents Jeffrey Pare and Joyce M Czuprynski are running unopposed for reelection.

Clear Creek Elementary School District: Maureen G. Davies, Patsy Hannebrink, Jerily McCormick, Karen D. Wallace are running unopposed for four open spots on the board. Hannebrink, McCormick, and Wallace are incumbents.

Grass Valley School District: Thomas Petitt and Debbie Lindh are running unopposed. Petitt is an incumbent.

Nevada City Elementary School District: David Alkire, Sandra M. Barrington, Ty Conway, and James Sperlazza vie for two seats on the board. Conway and Sperlazza are incumbents.

Nevada Joint Union High School District: Incumbents Jaime Reeves (TA2) and James Drew (TA3) are running unopposed for reelection. The Trustee Area 4 seat help by Al Angulo is also up for grabs.

Penn Valley Union Elementary School District: Incumbents Linda Colins, Amanda Connell, and Sharon Loucks are unopposed for reelection.

Pleasant Ridge School District: Incumbents Jay Adamson and Jon Salter have their seats available. No candidates have filed.

Twin Ridges Elementary School: Two seats are open and no candidates have filed.

Union Hill School District: Incumbent Michael Blake is unopposed for reelection. One other seat is open.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School: Incumbents Kirsten Livak (TA2) and Cris Hennessey (TA3) have their seats up for grabs, but no one has filed for candidacy.

San Juan County Ridge Water: Incumbents Pamela Tobin and Kenneth Miller will face challengers Mitch Dion, Mike McRae, and Mark Onufer for their seats.

Washington County Water District: Incumbents Amy Boyle and Alyssa Wittler have their seats up for election, though no one has filed for candidacy.

Higgins Area Fire Protection District: Janice Buschmann is running unopposed for one of the two open seats held by incumbents Marty Main and Scott Milligan.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire: Thomas Carrington, Shawna Cresswell, Spencer Garrett, Patricia Nelson, and Marianne Slade-Troutman will vie for four seats on the board. Carrington, Garrett, Nelson, and Slade-Troutman are incumbents.

North San Juan Fire Protection: Incumbents Patricia Leach and Rhea Williamson are running unopposed. The seat held by Chair Ed Beckenbach is also available.

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District: Incumbents Steven Borgnis, Monte Martin, and Anne Sousa are unopposed for reelection.

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire: Incumbent Authur Meares and Michael Alcala running unopposed for two open seats on the board.

Penn Valley Fire Protection District: Incumbents Kurt Grundel, Terry McMahn, and David Farrell are unopposed for reelection.

Rough and Ready Fire Protection: Sheridan Loungway, Thomas Nelson and Craig S. Ashcraft are running unopposed for the board. Longway and Nelson are incumbents while Ashcraft is running for the two-year term.

Truckee Fire Protection District: Incumbents Erin Prado and Gerald W. Herrick are unopposed for reelection.

Bear River Recreation and Park District: Incumbents Cynthia Latimer and Stephanie O’Callaghan are unopposed.

Oak Tree Community Park and Recreation District: Thomas Wade is the lone filing candidate, with two other seats available.

Truckee Donner Park and Recreation District: Incumbents Jason Hansford and Mark Tanner will face challenger Lori Marquette for two open seats.

Mystic Mine Community Service: John Rumsey and Allison Nelson are the lone filers. Two other positions are available.

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: Incumbents Teresa O’Dette and Rick Stephens will face challengers Ken Aronson, David Diamond and Leigh Golden for the three open seats.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District: Incumbents Art King, Alyce Wong and Michael C. McGarry are unopposed.

Donner Summit Public Utility District: Incumbents Robert Sherwood and Cathy Preis are unopposed.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District: Incumbents Jeff Bender and Bob Ellis will face challengers Kimberly Harris and Cathy Stewart for three open seats.

Truckee Sanitary District: Incumbents Dennis Anderson and Brian Kent Smart are unopposed for reelection.

No candidates filed for Western Gateway Park and Recreation District, Beyers Lane Community Service District or the Lake of the Pines Rancho Community Service District.

