One week left for candidates to file for office

With less than a week left for residents to declare for local office, candidates for November’s election are beginning to fill out the ballot.

Incumbent Nevada Irrigation District Division 3 Director W. Scott Miller filed his candidacy for reelection, while John Norton is running for the Division 5 position after current director Nick Wilcox announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection for personal and political reasons.

“I have comprehensive experience, creativity, and motivation to improve NID’s service and operations,” Norton said in an email announcing his candidacy. “Renovating the 50-year-old water treatment plant that serves Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood will be a top priority. New budgetary controls to reduce spending and control water rate increases will be an equally high priority.”

No candidates have filed for the Nevada City Council or Truckee Town Council.

Incumbent Nevada County Board of Education Area 1 Trustee Louise Johnson filed for reelection.

Fellow trustees Susan Clarabut, Ashley Neumann, and Board President Wendy Baker have their seats up for election in November.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Board President Jamie Reeves filed for reelection as Area 2 Trustee. Area 3 Trustee Jim Drew and Area 4 Trustee Al Angulo also have their seats available in November.

David Alkire filed his candidacy for one of two available spots on the Nevada City Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Trustees Ty Conway and Jim Sperlazza have their seats up for grabs.

Incumbent Clear Creek Elementary School District Board Trustees Patsy Hannebrink and Jerily McCormick filed their candidacies for reelection. Board President Karen Wallace and Trustee Daron Scarborough will have their seats up for grabs.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Board Vice Chair Erin Prado filed her candidacy for reelection. Board Chairman Gerald Herrick will have his seat up for election.

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District incumbents Steven Borgnis and Monte Martin have filed for reelection.

Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Board Linda Collins filed for reelection. Trustees Amanda Connell, Ann Driver, and Sharon Loucks will have their seats up for election. Connell and Loucks were appointed last year to fill vacancies.

Incumbents Art King and Michael McGarry joined Board President Alyce Wong in filing for reelection on the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board.

Residents have until Aug. 7 to file for office. A full list of available offices can be found on the county elections website.

PREVIOUSLY DECLARED

Grass Valley City Council: Jan Arbuckle

Sierra Joint Community College District: Carol Garcia, Area 4

Grass Valley School District: Thomas Petitt

Nevada County Consolidated Fire: Tom Carrington; Spencer Garrett; Patricia Nelson; Marianne Slade-Troutman

Penn Valley Fire Protection District: Kurt Grundel

Oak Tree Community Park and Recreation District: Thomas J. Wade

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: Rick Stephens; David Diamond; Leigh Golden; Ken Aronson

Truckee Sanitary District: Dennis Anderson; Brian Kent Smart

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.