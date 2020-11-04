Nevada Irrigation District races too close to call

Two contentious races for Nevada Irrigation District seats were too close to call Wednesday.

In Division 3, challenger Karen Hull is beating four-term incumbent Scott Miller — 2,582 to 2,183 in Nevada County, or 54.2% to 45.8%. Part of the district is in Placer County, however, with Miller leading there by 752 to 590, or 56% to 44%.

Totaled, Hull is leading Miller, 3,172 to 2935, 51.9% to 48.1%.

“The bottom line is, I think I have to wait patiently, like everybody else,” Hull said late Wednesday. “I do like the trend. … I think a higher percentage of Placer County has been counted.”

Hull said she has opened up more of a lead in her race, as compared to Division 5, in part because of the “clear differences” between her and Miller.

“We come across as really different people,” she said. “My background is totally different. (I think) people recognize the water district really needs someone with a business background or a water/engineering background. That will make for a stronger board and organization as a result.”

Miller could not be reached for comment.

The race is nearly neck and neck in Division 5 as of Wednesday. John Norton is leading by only 22 votes, with 2,067 to 2,045 for Rich Johansen — or 50.27% to 49.73%.

“We’ll just have to wait until all the ballots are counted,” Johansen said. “I was happy that a lot of issues came out (during the campaign). I’m just fortunate to have met a lot of people who became supporters and now friends.”

Norton also is playing the waiting game.

“I’m pretty confident it will turn around in my favor,” he said. “We ran a very grassroots campaign. I had dozens of volunteers, I started with friends and neighbors and then people I didn’t even know stepped up to the plate…. We did everything possible in a good campaign (and) I think it’s going to pay off.”

