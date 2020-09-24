Nevada Irrigation District candidate forum set for Monday at Nevada County Media

Four candidates for the Nevada Irrigation District board have agreed to participate in a live candidate forum 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, hosted by Nevada County Media at its facility at 355 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

Though the forum plans to bring candidates and members of the media together for an in-person discussion, public access to the event will be through live broadcast coverage by Nevada County Media.

The forum will include all four candidates for the November election, including Division 3 candidates Nancy Hull and Scott Miller, as well as Rich Johansen and John Norton, candidates for Division 5.

Members of the media will include Pascale Fusshoeller of YubaNet, Paul Haas of KNCO, Paul Emery of KVMR, Cole Pettit of Nevada County Media and Brian Hamilton from The Union.

The discussion will include a brief introduction, followed by a two-minute opening statement from each candidate, followed by questions from the media and those submitted by the public. Candidates will have one minute to answer each of the questions. Closing statements will be limited to 3 minutes, followed by closing comments from Hamilton.

The event will be livestreamed by Nevada County Media — http://www.nevadacountymedia.org — at 6 p.m. Monday, as well as broadcast by KVMR 89.5 FM radio.