Nevada County voter turnout now over 85%
Staff Writer
According to the Nevada County elections office, as of Tuesday evening an estimated 750 ballots remained uncounted.
The county has already tallied 64,689 votes from a potential 74,467 registered voters, bringing turnout to just over 86%.
According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify results, and hopes to certify by Thanksgiving.
Updated vote totals can be expected every Tuesday and Friday. All results are unofficial and incomplete.
In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 3,500
Thomas Ivy: 2,956
Bob Branstrom: 2,951
Edward W. Peevey: 1,696
Steven Conrad: 932
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 955
Amy Cobden: 707
Catalina Llanos: 308
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 5,605
W. Scott Miller: 5,067
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 5,319
John Norton: 4,688
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 24,331
Louise B. Johnson: 22,789
Peggy A Delgado Fava: 20,932
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 22,356
Ashley V. Neumann: 21,641
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 23,806
Grace Hudek: 20,434
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W. Garrett: 10,754
Patricia L. Nelson: 10,485
Thomas E. Carrington: 10,029
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,902
Shawana Cresswell: 5,473
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M. Barrington: 4,060
Ty Conway: 3,228
David Alkire: 2,674
James Sperlazza: 2,644
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 4,721
Leslie Lattyak: 3,488
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,270
No: 704
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,828
No: 248
MEASURE N
Yes: 3,842
No: 2,531
MEASURE O
Yes: 43
No: 36
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
