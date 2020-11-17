Nevada County voter turnout now over 85%

According to the Nevada County elections office, as of Tuesday evening an estimated 750 ballots remained uncounted.

The county has already tallied 64,689 votes from a potential 74,467 registered voters, bringing turnout to just over 86%.

According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify results, and hopes to certify by Thanksgiving.

Updated vote totals can be expected every Tuesday and Friday. All results are unofficial and incomplete.

In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 3,500

Thomas Ivy: 2,956

Bob Branstrom: 2,951

Edward W. Peevey: 1,696

Steven Conrad: 932

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 955

Amy Cobden: 707

Catalina Llanos: 308

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 5,605

W. Scott Miller: 5,067

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 5,319

John Norton: 4,688

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 24,331

Louise B. Johnson: 22,789

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 20,932

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 22,356

Ashley V. Neumann: 21,641

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 23,806

Grace Hudek: 20,434

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W. Garrett: 10,754

Patricia L. Nelson: 10,485

Thomas E. Carrington: 10,029

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,902

Shawana Cresswell: 5,473

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M. Barrington: 4,060

Ty Conway: 3,228

David Alkire: 2,674

James Sperlazza: 2,644

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 4,721

Leslie Lattyak: 3,488

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,270

No: 704

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,828

No: 248

MEASURE N

Yes: 3,842

No: 2,531

MEASURE O

Yes: 43

No: 36

