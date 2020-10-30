Nevada County vote centers open today

More than half of Nevada County registered voters have returned their ballots as of Thursday, with only days left before election day.

For the 45% of registered county voters who haven’t, seven vote centers throughout the county will open today.

More than 64% percent of the county’s registered Democrats ­— over 18,500­ — have already voted. Over 51% of the county’s registered Republicans ­— more than 12,500 — have voted.

Nevada County has more than 15,000 voters registered as no party preference or decline to state, more than 7,000 of which have already cast their votes.

If people have not already registered to vote, they can still register as conditional voters at http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

Ballots can be dropped off immediately at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, or at drop box locations around the county. Additional drop box locations and in-person voting centers will begin operations today.

Voters can track their ballots through the state’s Where’s My Ballot initiative, which gives voters updates via email, text, or call about the status of their ballot during each step of the process.

If people did not receive a ballot or need a new one, they can request a replacement ballot to pick up in person at the Eric Rood Administrative Center during early voting, or at a vote center starting today by visiting http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3074/Will-Call-Replacement-Ballots.

People can also request a replacement be mailed to them by calling 530-265-1298.

If people are informed by the Elections Office of a discrepancy in their ballot signature, they can use forms at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3124/Missing-and-Mismatched-Signatures to cure the mistake up to two days before the election is certified. People can also update their signatures at that site.

Voter guide information is mailed along with ballots, but can also be downloaded on the county elections office website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/elections.

People can sign up to be poll workers on the California Secretary of State website, or by calling the elections office at 530-265-1298.

VOTE CENTERS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today to Nov. 2; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

• Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall: 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

• Sierra College Gymnasium: 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• Bear River High School Gymnasium: 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

• Gold Miners Inn ballroom: 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Eric Rood Administrative Center, Providence Mine Conference Room: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gymnasium: 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay: 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

Election day only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

• North San Juan Community Center: 29190 Highway 49, North San Juan

DROP BOXES

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

• Open 24 hours: Gold Miners Inn lobby, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends: Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave., Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

• 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

• Open 24 hours: Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

• 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road, Auburn

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: Sweetland Garden Mercantile: 29435 Highway 49, North San Juan

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Open 24 hours: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

• 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Starting today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

• Sierra College Gymnasium, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• Bear River High School Gymnasium, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

• Gold Miners Inn ballroom, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gym, 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay, 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

• North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49 North San Juan

All drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3, election day.

