Nevada County unaffected by state Assembly ballot error

Lassen County election officials are giving voters the chance to recast their ballots after state Assembly District 1 candidate Paul Dhanuka was incorrectly listed as a Democrat. His political party should have stated “No Party Preference.”

While some Nevada County residents have said they’ve received the wrong ballot, no Nevada County citizens have reported they were affected by this error, said Natalie Adona, Nevada County assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

According to Lassen County Clerk/Registrar Julie Bustamante, all ballots in Lassen County were printed with the error and 68 people voted before it was caught.

“We are contacting them immediately and offering them the chance to change their vote if they choose to,” Bustamante said. “We’re notifying every single voter of the error and we’re also posting notices in our polling booths and handing them out to voters as they come in over the counter.”

The mistake was caused by elections officials, who entered a typo into a program used to print the ballots, Bustamante said.

“The ballot error is deeply disturbing and this clearly undermines my campaign pledge as an independent running to change Sacramento,” Dhanuka said in a release. “I vow to fight this error with all my energy to ensure the integrity of our elections and our campaign isn’t undermined.”

Dhanuka is running against Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and incumbent Republican Megan Dahle for the seat.

Roy Lockhart, a Grass Valley resident and lifelong Republican, said he mistakenly was mailed a Democratic ballot, but hasn’t yet contacted the elections office to find out why.

“It raises questions,” Lockhart said. “It shouldn’t happen. And if it’s happened to me it’s just hard not to think it’s happened to others, that’s all.”

While Lockhart is one of a couple of people who said they received the wrong ballots, Adona said, the elections office is mostly receiving calls from people checking their registration status and learning about crossover ballots.

Anyone who believes they received the wrong ballot or a ballot that contains an error should call the local elections office at 530-265-1298 or email election.mail@co.nevada.ca.us.

“Our office is happy to do the research and take corrective action on any issues,” Adona said in an email.

