Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield announces re-election plans

District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield on Tuesday officially announced his intention to run for re-election to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Scofield became supervisor in 2008 after retiring as CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. He’s running for his fourth consecutive term.

“I have experience in many areas of county, state and even federal government; and I know I have the experience and passion to continue serving Nevada County and my constituents for four more years,” Scofield wrote in a release. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to represent South County as the Supervisor for District II.”

The district encompasses Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines and unincorporated areas along Highway 49.

According to Scofield, he will be involved with the update of the Higgins Area General Plan, wants to see the completion of a successful Rincon Del Rio project and plans to improve the safety of Highway 49.