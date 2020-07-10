Nevada County offices up for grabs in November

This Monday, Nevada County residents interested in running for a bevy of local offices will have their first chance to put their name on the ballot.

In Grass Valley, council members Jan Arbuckle, Howard Levine and Mayor Lisa Swarthout will have their seats up for grabs. People interested in running can make an appointment with the Grass Valley city clerk in order to apply.

In Truckee, council members Jessica Abrams, David Tirman, and Tony Commandatore are up for election. Commandatore was appointed to replace former Vice Mayor Morgan Goodwin after he resigned last year. Candidates should contact the Truckee town clerk for more information.

In Nevada City, voters will elect a replacement council member after Reinette Senum’s resignation this week. People can declare for that office by making an appointment with the Nevada County elections office.

According to the county elections guide, the first step to running for office is to complete an online Candidate Filing Application on the county elections website. Applicants will then be contacted by staff for the next steps before a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted. The office will also schedule an appointment to file paperwork in person. Appointments are highly recommended but not mandatory.

People can also declare for races on the Nevada County Board of Education, Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5, and various fire districts and school boards. A full list of local offices on the ballot can be found on the elections website.

The deadline to file for candidacy is August 7.

