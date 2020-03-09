Nevada County election: Vote tally update extends Hall‘s lead for supervisor

With 46.5% of the returns tallied, as of Monday evening incumbent Supervisor Heidi Hall has won more than 50% of the vote for the Nevada County Board of Supervisor District 1 seat.

If that percentage remains above 50%, Hall will avoid a November runoff and win the seat outright.

Hall has 4,381 votes, 52.14%, according to the most recent vote tally released Monday. Challengers Deborah Wilder and Michael Taylor earned 24.07% and 23.79% of the vote, respectively, and are separated by just 24 votes — 2,023 to 1,999.

The next election update is scheduled for Wednesday, Assistant Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said in an email.

Standings in the Nevada City Council race remain largely unchanged, with Doug Fleming, 598 votes; Daniela Fernandez, 487 votes; and Mayor Reinette Senum, 395 votes, maintaining leads as the top three vote-getters.

Nevada City Council candidate Lorraine Reich has 292 votes. David Parker has 280, and Rick Ewald has 209.

The lead widened for “no” voters in the Penn Valley School bond initiative, Measure J, with 2,273 voters rejecting it versus 1,377 voting “yes.”

The Higgins Fire District tax initiative, Measure I, gained some ground, increasing the “yes” vote to 57.88%. However, it needs to reach two-thirds approval before it’s passed.

Nevada County has 68,382 registered voters with 31,796 ballots counted.

All election updates are incomplete and unofficial. The county has 30 days after an election to certify results.

