Nevada County certifies local election results

The Nevada County Elections Office has certified the results of the March 3 primary election, making incumbent Supervisor Heidi Hall’s win in the race for the District 1 seat official.

Hall received just over 54% of the votes, allowing her to avoid a November runoff election for the Board of Supervisors by garnering more than 50% of the vote.

“I’m relieved, I’m greatly relived,” Hall said. “I’ve been focused 24/7 pretty much on the coronavirus crisis and this allows me to keep doing that, so I’m very relieved and grateful to the voters.”

District 1 challengers Deborah Wilder and Michael Taylor finished with 2,311 and 2,422 votes, respectively.

The leading three vote-getters in the Nevada City Council race were certified as winners as well. Doug Fleming led the way with 1,079 votes, followed by Daniela Fernandez with 938 votes and incumbent Mayor Reinette Senum retained her seat with 748 votes.

“The first thing I‘d like to do is thank the voters for their overwhelming support, it’s very humbling,” Fleming said. “I know I have a lot of work to do to learn the job and be effective on the council and live up to the public’s expectations, but I’m already starting.”

Fleming and Fernandez are both new to politics and hope to bring a fresh perspective to the council.

“I am honored voters chose me to lead and am looking forward to working collaboratively to address the needs of all Nevada City residents and businesses as we reimagine a more equitable and sustainable tomorrow,” Fernandez said. “These are wild and uncertain times. Now, more than ever, we need leadership that is united in purpose and working for the benefit of all Nevada City — especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Both new candidates said they are prepared for their campaign priorities to shift to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath.

“I’m really hopeful that by the time we take office a lot of this will have subsided, but it will definitely be a different landscape for our residents now and in the future as far as economic hardship,” Fleming said.

In the Nevada City Council race, challenger Lorraine Reich finished with 515 votes, incumbent council member David Parker finished with 483 and challenger Rick Ewald earned 381 votes.

The final tally showed 46,275 of 68,382 registered voters in the county cast ballots, a turnout of 67.67%.

