Nevada County already voting in November special election

Voters can use this map to find the voting place nearest them:

About 120 Nevada County residents have already cast their ballots in the upcoming Nov. 5 special runoff election for the state Assembly District 1 seat between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle, county election officials said Friday.

Betancourt and Dahle earned their spots in the runoff — with 38.6% and 35.6% of the vote, respectively — after garnering the most votes in a five-person primary field.

The seat became available when Brian Dahle, Megan Dahle’s husband, vacated the position after winning a special election for the District 1 state Senate seat in June.

As of Friday, Nevada County had 68,004 registered voters, including 25,048 registered Democrats, 22,096 registered Republicans and 16,265 voters registered as either no party preference or decline to state.

The county mailed 67,793 ballots on Oct. 7. A supplemental mailing is set for Oct. 23.

The last day to register to vote in the special election is Monday and the last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 29.

All vote centers will be open on the day of the election, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

District 1 is composed of nine counties, including Nevada County.

WHERE TO VOTE

Voters can mail in their ballots, drop them at one of a handful of designated spots across the county or wait until vote centers open. People can vote in person at those centers or drop off their ballots there.

Citizens can vote now through election day at the Eric Rood Administrative Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Ballots can also be cast at Truckee Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 26. through election day, when hours will expand to 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. A vote center in Grass Valley at the Gold Miners Inn will open the day of the election, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following drop box locations can be used to submit ballots before 8 p.m. Nov. 5:

Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, open 24 hours daily: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

SPD Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

SaveMart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Gold Miners Inn, open 24 hours daily, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 10952 Combie Road, South County

Truckee Town Hall, open 24 hours daily, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

SaveMart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

