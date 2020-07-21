Nevada City Council could fill vacancy Thursday
The Nevada City Council will decide Thursday whether to appoint former council member David Parker to fill the vacancy left by Reinette Senum’s resignation earlier this month.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is accessible online.
Parker ran for reelection in a six-person race in March which saw Daniela Fernandez, Doug Fleming and Senum win seats as the top three vote-getters. Senum, however, stepped down July 8, moments after starting her new four-year term.
If appointed Thursday, Parker would serve until the November election results are certified. The winner of the Nov. 3 election for the seat would then take the spot.
Rick Ewald and Lorraine Reich, the other challengers in the March election, indicated they would not be running for the seat. Reich came in fourth place in the election.
While Parker is the only name up for consideration for the appointment, the council has the option to wait and interview other potential candidates.
According to Mayor Erin Minett, while the appointment may seem routine, she expects the council to have a lively discussion, particularly with still fresh council members.
Minett declined to discuss specifics about the appointment before the meeting. Parker could not be reached for comment.
At the meeting the council will also decide whether to continue the suspension of parking meter fees. Additionally, it will receive an update on the Sugarloaf Mountain homeless camp cleanup, and may give direction to staff for an ordinance making it easier for residents to have a generator.
In other matters, the council will provide the Local Agency Formation Commission with feedback on its Nevada City Sphere of Influence update. The Planning Commission this month recommended the city retain its existing Sphere of Influence rather than the “LAFCo/City Consensus Alternative” preferred alternative, which reduces the city’s Sphere of Influence by more than 30 acres.
The council will also receive a six-month progress update that shows several projects will remain on hold or need to be canceled due to COVID-19-related financial conditions.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
