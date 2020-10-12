Nevada City Council candidate Gary Petersen endorsed by former Nevada County supervisors

Gary Petersen, candidate for Nevada City Council, has been endorsed by three former Nevada County District 1 supervisors: Peter Van Zant, Nate Beason, and Christine Foster.

Petersen has also been endorsed by five former Nevada City mayors and six former Nevada City Planning Commissioners.

Petersen responded to the endorsements: “I am proud to be endorsed by this diverse group of leaders: Democrats and Republicans, city and county decision makers. We all need to work together for the good of Nevada City in these challenging times.”

Former Supervisor Peter Van Zant said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Gary and following his career. He knows government inside and out, he has managed small and large public works budgets, and he is a real people person. All of these skills will be of immense value to Nevada City.”

Petersen worked with Van Zant when he was employed by Nevada County under then county CEO Ted Gaebler. During that time, he helped reorganize county government and managed the airport. He also facilitated preparation of the environmental document for Wild and Scenic status of the South Yuba River. He then went on to become the Public Works Director of the city of Salinas, where he managed a $55 million budget and worked on a variety of issues from resource management to racial justice concerns to homelessness in this diverse city. He is now an advisor to groundwater sustainability programs.

Former Supervisor Nate Beason noted: “Among the candidates, Gary has a clear understanding of the role of municipal government, its core services, and the appropriate priorities of effective governance.”

Former Supervisor Christine Foster added: “Gary has the experience and skills to hit the ground running. Governing the city properly takes knowledge of government budgets and public works systems, including roads, water and sewer. Not all of these are as exciting as controversial topics that come and go but are highly necessary. Gary understands the governing process and how important it is to get all stakeholders to the table to collaborate.”

Foster ended her comments by saying: “I am excited to see someone who has an interest in protecting Nevada City’s neighborhoods and the historic district; two items that are frequently overlooked but are truly the jewels that are Nevada City”.

Petersen agreed: “In the end, I am running for City Council because of my love for Nevada City. We are stewards of something greater than ourselves here.”

Source: Gary Petersen