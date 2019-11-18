March primary election candidates begin filing in Nevada County

In what will be their fifth election in less than a year, Nevada County residents will experiment with California’s earlier primary date when they head to the polls for the March 3 primary election next year.

In Nevada County, the Board of Supervisors District 1, 2 and 5 seats will be up for grabs, along with three council member seats each on the Grass Valley and Nevada City councils. Residents will also vote for state Senate and Assembly District 1 races, just months after special elections filled those seats.

In the District 1 supervisor race, Grass Valley general contractor Michael Taylor declared his candidacy Friday, joining former Nevada County Republican Party Chair Deborah Wilder in an attempt to unseat incumbent Heidi Hall.

Taylor made a late attempt to run for the seat in 2016, but did not qualify for the ballot after it was found he did not have the required number of signatures.

As of Monday, both incumbent District 1 Supervisor Ed Scofield and District 5 challenger Hardy Bullock are running unopposed, after current Board Chair Richard Anderson announced he would not seek re-election for the District 5 seat.

Incumbent Superior Court Judges Linda Sloven and Robert Tice-Raskin are running unopposed for their respective seats. Though the judges face no challengers, there will be a write-in option on the ballot if a candidate files during the certified write-in period.

In Nevada City, Mayor Reinette Senum’s seat will be up for re-election along with those of council members David Parker and Valerie Moberg, whose terms expire June 2020. The Nevada City Clerk position currently held by Neil Locke is also up for grabs.

The seat of Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout will be on the ballot, along with those of council members Jan Arbuckle and Howard Levine.

County Central Committees will also be on the ballot, if more people file than there are seats available per district, according to the county elections office.

Higgins Fire District will also have a measure on the ballot that if passed would add a tax to pay for more employees, reopen the shuttered Dog Bar station and add paramedic services to all three district fire stations.

Candidates can formally declare for office until Dec. 6.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.