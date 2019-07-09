LaMalfa, Feinstein work to increase Paradise funding

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) applauded the United State Department of Agriculture’s attention to Butte County’s recovery needs, as more funding was to be announced for Paradise Tuesday at the California Financing Coordinating Committee’s funding fair in Chico.

According to a news release from LaMalfa’s office, the additional funding comes as a result of language offered by congressman and Senator Dianne Feinstein to a disaster aid package that overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate in June and President Trump has since signed into law. The amendment language allows Gov. Gavin Newsom to certify Paradise’s current population as 5,000, instead of 27,000 listed before the Camp Fire. This will make the city eligible for $150 million in rural development grants that can help with recovery, including housing and wastewater projects, the release states.

“Since the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise late last year, we’ve left no stone unturned in order to secure as much funding as possible to aid with recovery,” LaMalfa said in a news release. “Senator Feinstein and I authored language in the recently-passed disaster aid bill that makes Paradise eligible for $150 million in new rural development grant funds. The new funding we’re seeing is a direct result of those efforts. As we await Governor Newsom’s official certification, I thank USDA, and in particular the efforts of State Director Kim Vann, for their nonstop attention to the needs of Butte County throughout this recovery process and for their prompt response to ensure the city of Paradise is back on its feet as quickly as possible.”

Under the disaster aid package, the counties of Butte, Tehama, Shasta, and Modoc will also be eligible to apply for new community facilities disaster funds.

“Rural Development has been working closely with community leaders to help support the recovery and rebuilding after the destruction of the Camp Fire,” Kim Vann, state director for USDA Rural Development, said in the release. “We’re proud to work alongside Rep. LaMalfa and other state and local partners to continue those efforts, and this additional funding will help expedite plans to rebuild Paradise in a safe and efficient manner.”