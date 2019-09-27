U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa announces federal funding for Living Well Medical Clinic

WASHINGTON — Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, issued the following statement after the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families awarded a $450,000.00 federal grant to Living Well Medical Clinic in Grass Valley.

The grant was awarded under the Competitive Sexual Risk Avoidance Education Grant Program. More information on the grant program can be found at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/fysb/title-v-competitive-sexual-risk-avoidance-education-grant-program.

LaMalfa said: “The Living Well Medical Center provides a great service to the Grass Valley and Nevada County area by offering education and medical services for expecting parents. I’m happy to see American tax dollars going to such a deserving medical facility that is committed to helping parents make the best decisions for both mom and dad, as well as their soon-to-be baby. This grant funding will help them educate the younger generation on how to engage in healthy relationships and develop life skills. I thank the Department of Health and Human Services for investing in the future of Northern California’s youth.”

LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Nevada, Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.