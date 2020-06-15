John Norton announces candidacy for NID director

John Norton has announced his candidacy for a seat on the NID Board of Directors, Division 5, in the Nov. 3 election.

According to a news release, Norton earned a bachelor’s of science from the University of California, Davis and worked for the California Water Resource Control Board for 28 years. He is a longtime resident of Lake Wildwood.

“I have the energy, education and experience that Division 5 needs,” Norton said in the release. “Today’s NID annual budget is not sustainable and could take our Nevada Irrigation District deeply into the red. That needs to stop immediately, and well before the cost of making up the deficit is dropped onto the backs of our water users. I offer my comprehensive water quality and management experience to correct this. I will work to guarantee that our water supply is clean, adequate to our needs and affordable for our residential, agricultural, and commercial users.”

During his career, Norton led the State Water Board’s Enforcement Unit, secured $150 million in grant funds to help communities clean up their beaches, and initiated the country’s first program to regulate sewage systems, the release states. He was appointed an interim NID Director in 2008 and served on both Sierra Streams Institute’s Board of Directors and the Nevada County Sanitation District Advisory Committee. He is currently on the Wildwood Lake Committee.

