Hardy Bullock will run to represent Truckee, eastern Nevada County, on Board of Supervisors

TRUCKEE — Hardy Bullock has announced his candidacy for District 5 on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the seat currently held by two-term Supervisor and board chairman Richard Anderson, who has announced he will not seek re-election.

Bullock, a resident of eastern Nevada County for 28 years, currently serves on the county’s Planning Commission and as the director of aviation and community services for the Tahoe Truckee Airport.

“I believe I am uniquely qualified, having lived in both western and eastern Nevada County,” Bullock told a crowd of over 60 people at Philosophy restaurant in downtown Truckee last week. “I understand our county is diverse and dynamic and creative, changing all the time.”

In addition to also serving on the Truckee Planning Commission, Bullock has been involved with various community organizations, including Truckee Rotary Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Truckee Trails Foundation.

Bullock said he began to consider the supervisor position about a year ago. He said he spoke extensively with Anderson, who currently holds the seat and has chosen not to seek a third term, along with other community leaders about the position.

Major issues he plans to focus on include the environment, wildfire preparedness, housing, homelessness and mental health.

“I want to serve others and I want to represent the place I love more than anything,” said Bullock. “I want to find solutions to benefit our District 5.”

On Wednesday, Anderson announced his endorsement of Bullock, whom Anderson appointed to the county Planning Commission in 2018.

“Richard has been a leader in our community for the past 20 plus years,” Bullock wrote in an email announcing the endorsement.

“The conversations we have had over the past year have culminated into this endorsement and for that reason I feel extremely supported in this race, from Supervisor Anderson and the community at large.”

