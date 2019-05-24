Grass Valley woman faces federal drug charges

A Grass Valley woman is one of several people indicted by a federal grand jury on prescription drug distribution charges, a release states.

Alesia Sampson, 56, faces charges of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute Oxycodone.” Arrested Friday in Grass Valley, Sampson was scheduled to appear that day before a federal magistrate in Sacramento, reports state.

Others facing charges in connection with the conspiracy include Myron Motley, 55, of Richmond; and Michael Kwoka, 56, of Fair Oaks. Dr. Eric Math, 50; Michael Slater, 42; Joseph Jeannette, 51; and Ivy Elliott, 35, all of Reno, also face charges, the release states.

According to the indictments, the accused conspired to possess and distribute Oxycodone and Hydrocodone from January 2018 to this month. Math would write prescriptions for the drugs with no medical purpose, the release states.

If convicted, the accused face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.