Gary Petersen leads for Nevada City Council seat

Gary Petersen holds the lead in the race for the vacated Nevada City Council seat, with 453 of the 905 counted votes, just over 50%.

Amy Cobden trails with 316 votes, 34%, followed by Catalina Llano with 136 votes or 15%. According to election records, 2,467 Nevada City residents were registered to vote in the race.

“It looks pretty good. I know there are still a number of votes to be counted, but it’s something to be happy about,” Petersen said.

“It’s been a great race,” he added. “I really appreciate the other candidates and the work they put into it. For a long time I’ve said the city will be well served no matter what happens.”

Petersen said whatever the official outcome, the council will have to prioritize the local economy, tourism impacts, policing issues and managing the budget.

“We’re going to have to make some tough choices,” he said. “I think the budget is going to inform all of our conversations going forward on any of these issues.”

According to Petersen, the city’s 86% approval of Measure M, a half-cent sales tax funding infrastructure, is a good sign for the future. As of Tuesday night, the measure had 822 “yes” votes to 133 “no” votes.

“People understand the need to invest in our infrastructure and take care of what we have and that bodes well for all of us,” he said. “I think that a resounding victory speaks well for the citizens of Nevada City…It speaks to the care and the concern and the generosity of the citizens of Nevada City.”

Llanos said despite the disappointing initial result, her candidacy was a step toward success.

“Even though I’m obviously not winning, I feel really good about just having tried and having empowered and motivated and encouraged so many other people to participate,” she said. “I’m definitely going to keep trying, and I think in a few years I’ll succeed, but trying is key.”

