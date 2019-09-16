Former Nevada County GOP party leader announces run for District 1 supervisor seat

Former chair of the Nevada County Republican Party Deborah Wilder will throw her hat into the ring for District 1 supervisor, attempting to unseat first-term incumbent Heidi Hall.

Hall is the first Democrat to hold the office in more than a decade. The seat was previously held by Republican Nate Beason for three terms after former board member and Democrat Peter Van Zant did not run for re-election.

Wilder has been a labor and employment attorney representing management for more than 30 years. She was formerly the mayor of Foster City, was previously the secretary of the California Republican Party and is currently California Republican Party North Region vice chair.

District 1 encompasses Cascade Shores, Deer Creek, the Highway 174 corridor, Nevada City and the unincorporated areas of Banner Mountain.

Along with District 1, Districts 2 and 5 will also be up for grabs in the March 2020 elections.

District 5

District 5 supervisor Richard Anderson, representing Truckee and eastern Nevada County since 2013, announced he would not seek re-election after running unopposed last cycle.

On Friday, Hardy Bullock announced his candidacy for the District 5 seat at an event with family and friends in Truckee.

DISTRICT 2

In District 2, which includes Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines and unincorporated areas along Highway 49, Grass Valley native Ed Scofield is expected to announce whether he will run for re-election in coming weeks.

DEADLINE TO DECLARE

The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy and nomination papers for all offices is Dec. 11, 2020. The filing period for write-in candidates begins Jan. 6, 2020 and closes Feb. 18, 2020.

The last day to register to vote in this election is Feb. 17, 2020.

In 2017 the state moved the CA primary elections up from June to March in an attempt to increase the state’s influence in presidential elections.

Check back for more on this developing story

Contact Staff Writer John Orona at jorona@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.