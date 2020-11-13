Fewer than 2K votes remain uncounted in Nevada County

The latest election vote count released Friday put Nevada County’s voter turnout at 85%, higher than the previous two presidential elections.

According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, 63,360 ballots have been counted so far from 74,467 registered voters, with about 1,200 left to tally.

The county has until Dec. 1 to certify results, and hopes to certify by Thanksgiving, Adona said. Updated vote counts can be expected every Tuesday and Friday. All results are unofficial and incomplete.

In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballot. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 3,440

Thomas Ivy: 2,904

Bob Branstrom: 2,894

Edward W. Peevey: 1,669

Steven Conrad: 921

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 927

Amy Cobden: 693

Catalina Llanos: 299

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 5,523

W. Scott Miller: 5,004

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 5,223

John Norton: 4,610

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 23,939

Louise B. Johnson: 22,392

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 20,592

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 21,988

Ashley V. Neumann: 21,285

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 23,393

Grace Hudek: 20,113

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W. Garrett: 10,594

Patricia L. Nelson: 10,321

Thomas E. Carrington: 9,870

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,753

Shawana Cresswell: 5,394

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M. Barrington: 3,984

Ty Conway: 3,172

David Alkire: 2,630

James Sperlazza: 2,593

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 4,652

Leslie Lattyak: 3,444

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,241

No: 689

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,784

No: 243

MEASURE N

Yes: 3,775

No: 2,488

MEASURE O

Yes: 42

No: 36

