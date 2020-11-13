Fewer than 2K votes remain uncounted in Nevada County
The latest election vote count released Friday put Nevada County’s voter turnout at 85%, higher than the previous two presidential elections.
According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, 63,360 ballots have been counted so far from 74,467 registered voters, with about 1,200 left to tally.
The county has until Dec. 1 to certify results, and hopes to certify by Thanksgiving, Adona said. Updated vote counts can be expected every Tuesday and Friday. All results are unofficial and incomplete.
In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballot. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 3,440
Thomas Ivy: 2,904
Bob Branstrom: 2,894
Edward W. Peevey: 1,669
Steven Conrad: 921
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 927
Amy Cobden: 693
Catalina Llanos: 299
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 5,523
W. Scott Miller: 5,004
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 5,223
John Norton: 4,610
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 23,939
Louise B. Johnson: 22,392
Peggy A Delgado Fava: 20,592
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 21,988
Ashley V. Neumann: 21,285
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 23,393
Grace Hudek: 20,113
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W. Garrett: 10,594
Patricia L. Nelson: 10,321
Thomas E. Carrington: 9,870
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,753
Shawana Cresswell: 5,394
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M. Barrington: 3,984
Ty Conway: 3,172
David Alkire: 2,630
James Sperlazza: 2,593
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 4,652
Leslie Lattyak: 3,444
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,241
No: 689
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,784
No: 243
MEASURE N
Yes: 3,775
No: 2,488
MEASURE O
Yes: 42
No: 36
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
