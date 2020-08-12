Deadline passes for candidates to declare for local office

After the filing deadline extended automatically for several races, giving more time for candidates to enter, a handful of contenders for the Grass Valley City and Truckee Town councils have now entered the race.

Incumbent Grass Valley Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle will join Bob Branstrom, Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy and Edward Peevey in vying for three open seats on the council. The deadline to file for candidacy last Friday was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday after Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout and councilman Howard Levine did not file for reelection.

In Truckee, no incumbents filed for reelection on the council, leaving newcomers Frank Bernhard, Marcy Dolan, Jack Forbes, Courtney Henderson, Lindsay Romack, and Nicholas Sielchan to vie for two open seats. According to Truckee Town Clerk Judy Price, a few other candidates ­— including Brody Dwyer and John Hoekman — have paperwork submitted that is still being vetted. The candidate list is expected to be finalized online by this morning.

Jan Zabriskie is the only candidate to have been officially approved for the third, short-term seat on the council, Price said, though Carla Embertson’s filing is still being vetted.

In Nevada City, Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, and Gary Peterson will be on the ballot to fill the seat left open by Reinette Senum’s resignation last month.

Incumbent W. Scott Miller will face challenger Karen Hull for the Nevada Irrigation District Division 3 seat. Rich Johansen and John Norton will vie for the Division 5 seat left open after incumbent Nick Wilcox announced he would not seek reelection.

CANDIDATE LIST

Nevada County Board of Education: Louise B. Johnson – TA1; Susan E. Clarabut – TA1; Peggy A Delgado Fava – TA1; J. Timothy May – TA2; Ashley Neumann — TA2; Grace Hudek – TA3.

Clarabut, Johnson, and Neumann are incumbents. Board President Wendy Baker has her Trustee Area 3 seat up for grabs.

Placer County Board of Education: Rene Aguilar – TA1; Susan Goto – TA1; James Shelby – TA1; Kelli Gnile – TA2; David Patterson – TA3; Lynn Oliver – TA4.

Shelby is the only challenger for Trustee Area 1, with incumbents Gnile, Oliver, Patterson, and Soto all filing for reelection.

Sierra Joint Community College District: All incumbents — Scott Leslie, TA3; Carol Garcia, TA4; Bob Sinclair, TA7 — are unopposed for reelection.

Chicago Park School District: Incumbents Jeffrey Pare and Joyce M. Czuprynski are running unopposed for reelection.

Clear Creek Elementary School District: Maureen G. Davies, Patsy Hannebrink, Jerily McCormick and Karen D. Wallace are running unopposed for four open spots on the board. Hannebrink, McCormick, and Wallace are incumbents.

Grass Valley School District: Thomas Petitt and Debbie Lindh are running unopposed. Petitt is an incumbent.

Nevada City Elementary School District: David Alkire, Sandra M. Barrington, Ty Conway and James Sperlazza vie for two seats on the board. Conway and Sperlazza are incumbents.

Nevada Joint Union High School District: Incumbents Jaime Reeves (TA2) and James Drew (TA3) will join newcomers Leslie Lattyak (TA4) and DuWaine Ganskie for three seats on the board.

Penn Valley Union Elementary School District: Incumbents Linda Colins, Amanda Connell, and Sharon Loucks are unopposed for reelection.

Pleasant Ridge School District: Incumbents Jay Adamson and Jon Salter have their seats available. No candidates have filed.

Twin Ridges Elementary School: Lorien Whitestone is the lone candidate for the two open seats on the board.

Union Hill School District: Incumbent Michael Blake is unopposed for reelection. One other seat is open.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District: Incumbents Kirsten Livak (TA2) and Cris Hennessey (TA3) are running unopposed.

San Juan Ridge County Water District: Incumbents Pamela Tobin and Kenneth Miller will face challengers Mitch Dion, Mike McRae, and Mark Onufer for their seats.

Washington County Water Conservancy District: Incumbents Amy Boyle and Alyssa Wittler have their seats up for election, though no one has filed for candidacy.

Higgins Area Fire Protection District: Janice Buschmann is running unopposed for one of the two open seats held by incumbents Marty Main and Scott Milligan.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District: Thomas Carrington, Shawna Cresswell, Spencer Garrett, Patricia Nelson, and Marianne Slade-Troutman will vie for four seats on the board. Carrington, Garrett, Nelson, and Slade-Troutman are incumbents.

North San Juan Fire Protection District: Incumbents Patricia Leach and Rhea Williamson are running unopposed. The seat held by Chair Ed Beckenbach is also available.

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District: Incumbents Steven Borgnis, Monte Martin, and Anne Sousa are unopposed for reelection.

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire District: Incumbent Authur Meares and Michael Alcala running unopposed for two open seats on the board.

Penn Valley Fire Protection District: Incumbents Kurt Grundel, Terry McMahn, and David Farrell are unopposed for reelection.

Rough and Ready Fire Protection District: Sheridan Loungway, Thomas Nelson and Craig S. Ashcraft are running unopposed for the board. Longway and Nelson are incumbents while Ashcraft is running for the two-year term.

Truckee Fire Protection District: Incumbents Erin Prado and Gerald W. Herrick are unopposed for reelection.

Bear River Recreation and Park District: Incumbents Cynthia Latimer and Stephanie O’Callaghan are unopposed.

Oak Tree Community Park and Recreation District: Thomas Wade is the lone filing candidate, with two other seats available.

Truckee Donner Park and Recreation District: Incumbents Jason Hansford and Mark Tanner will face challenger Lori Marquette for two open seats.

Western Gateway Park and Recreation District: Incumbent Nancy Peirce is the lone candidate for two seats on the board.

Mystic Mine Community Service District: John Rumsey and Allison Nelson are the lone filers. Two other positions are available.

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: Incumbents Teresa O’Dette and Rick Stephens will face challengers Ken Aronson, David Diamond and Leigh Golden for the three open seats.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District: Incumbents Art King, Alyce Wong and Michael C. McGary are unopposed.

Donner Summit Public Utility District: Incumbents Robert Sherwood and Cathy Preis are unopposed.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District: Incumbents Joseph Aguera, Jeff Bender and Bob Ellis will face challengers Kimberly Harris and Cathy Stewart for three open seats.

Truckee Sanitary District: Incumbents Dennis Anderson and Brian Kent Smart are unopposed for reelection.

No candidates filed for Beyers Lane Community Service District or the Lake of the Pines Rancho Community Service District.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.