Consecutive candidate forums coming to Nevada County

With elections come debates.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is gearing up to host five candidate forums over the next several weeks at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and continuing each subsequent Thursday at the same time until Feb. 6, congressional, statewide and local candidates are invited to discuss policy issues pertinent to their races.

Attendees can submit questions to candidates in writing to the moderator. Local media also will pose questions.

Thursday’s forum will focus on state Assembly District 1. The candidates are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, incumbent Republican Megan Dahle and PK “Paul” Dhanuka, who has no party preference.

Dahle, R-Bieber, said she wouldn’t attend Thursday’s forum due to a scheduling conflict, according to Janice Bedayn, the local league president.

District 1 U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, has declined to attend the Jan. 30 forum because he said he’s not participating in any primary forums, Bedayn said.

District 1 state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, has not yet confirmed his participation for the Feb. 6 forum.

“I’m disappointed,” said Bedayn. “I think it benefits everyone when they can see all of the candidates together. It’s important for incumbents to meet with their communities.”

But Bedayn also acknowledges that “at the same time, they have conflicts.”

Bedayn expects a high turnout for some of the forums, though she added that people should still pay attention to smaller races.

“It is important because these people represent us,” said Bedayn. “It’s important that people understand who the decision makers are.”

No campaigning is allowed by the candidates or their campaign teams during each forum, and the league asks that audience members not wear campaign clothing or buttons.

The forums will be broadcast live on KVMR, and both live streamed and provided for viewing afterward by Nevada County Media.

After this Thursday, public candidate forums will include talks with candidates for Nevada City Council, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 1, U.S. Congressional District 1 and state Senate District 1.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.