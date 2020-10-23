Candidates update financial statements ahead of election

With just a handful of days left to vote in the November presidential election, candidates have disclosed more campaign financial disclosure information, documents that tell the public who has donated to candidates’ campaigns, how much money they’ve raised and how they are spending it.

Several candidates in local races have filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470, which exempts candidates who plan to raise or spend less than $2,000 in a calendar year from the requirement to file financial statement information.

GRASS VALLEY

Incumbent Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle — along with challengers Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy and Edward Peevey — have each filed documents exempting them from disclosure.

Challenger Bob Branstrom has raised $2,320 since the last filing in mid-September, bringing his total fundraising to $5,613, according to county records. Branstrom has spent $2,225 this filing period and $4,163 in total, leaving a $1,949 balance. He has also loaned his campaign $500.

Notable contributors this period include $800 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, $500 from the Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee, and $250 from the Sierra Foothills Construction Company.

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL

Amy Cobden has raised $1,125 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $5,280, according to county records. Cobden has spent $2,625 this filing period and $2,954 in total, leaving a $3,588 balance.

Notable contributors this period include $800 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, and $100 each from Nevada City residents Christine and William Newsom.

According to county records, Catalina Llanos did not have financial disclosure statements available.

Gary Petersen has raised a total of $6,478 this calendar year, more than $5,000 of which has been self-funded, according to county records. Petersen has spent $7,024 this calendar year, leaving a negative $346 balance.

Notable contributors to his campaign include $250 from retired San Rafael resident Ted Gaebler, $200 from Nevada City planning commissioner Peter Van Zant, and $100 from former Nevada irrigation District board member Nancy Weber.

TRUCKEE TOWN COUNCIL

According to county records, candidates Frank Bernhard, Carla Embertson and John Forbes have filed exemption documents.

Candidates Marcy Dolan, Lindsay Romack, and Jan Zabriskie did not have campaign contribution statements available, according to county records.

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Challenger Karen Hull has raised $11,068 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $32,478, according to county records. Hull has spent $6,832 this filing period, and $21,883 in total, leaving a $12,796 balance.

Notable contributors this period include $5,000 from United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria, $4,000 from retired Sacramento residents Mercedes and Bob Slakey, and $500 each from Grass Valley resident Holly Mitten and San Diego resident Caroline Nierenberg.

Incumbent W. Scott Miller filed an exemption document.

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Candidate Rich Johansen has raised $737 since mid-September, bringing his fundraising total to $15,920, according to county records. Johansen has spent $9,158 this filing period and $20,240 in total, leaving a $5,680 balance.

Notable contributions this period include $250 from Grass Valley company Home Coverings, Inc., $239 from Nevada City project manager David Petty, and $100 from Grass Valley planner Andrew Cassano.

Candidate John Norton has raised $7,318 since mid-September, bringing his fund raising total to $26,950, according to county records. Norton has spent $9,682 this filing period and $25,451 in total, leaving a $12,712 balance.

Notable contributions this period include $5,000 from the United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria, $300 from Colfax consultant Otis Wollan, and $200 from retired Penn Valley resident Fred Huberty.

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 1

According to county records, incumbent Trustee Susan Clarabut has raised $3,605 this calendar year and loaned her campaign $1,000. Clarabut has spent $1,683 and retains a balance of $3,020.

Notable campaign contributions include $800 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, $500 from retired Palm Springs resident Elizabeth Partain, and $250 from retired Willits resident Thomas Allman.

Challenger Peggy Fava has raised $801 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $3,433, according to county records. Fava has spent $1,620 this filing period and $2,558 in total, leaving a $3,696 balance.

Notable contributions this period include $227 from Auburn web designer David Fava, and $100 each from retired Nevada City resident John White and retired Auburn resident Lynn Marshall.

Incumbent Trustee Louise Johnson has filed an exemption document.

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 2

According to county records, challenger Timothy May filed an exemption document.

Incumbent trustee Ashley Neumann has raised $3,022 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $5,240, according to county records. Neumann has spent $2,026 this filing period and $2,615 in total, leaving a $2,624 balance.

Notable contributions this period include $1,000 from Friar Tuck’s co-owner Ken Paige, $500 from Charter Public Schools Political Action Committee, and $500 from owner of GeoSolve Inc. Bob Cambell.

Neumann paid off a loan of more than $1,500 she made to her campaign this period.

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 3

Candidate Julie Baker has raised $3,800 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $6,200, according to county records. Baker has spent $3,878 this filing period and $3,976 in total, leaving a $2,223 balance.

Notable contributions this period include $800 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, $250 from Nevada City artist Michel Snegg, and $100 from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

Candidate Grace Hudek has raised $1,188 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total to $3,235, according to county records. Hudek has spent $546 this filing period and $2,029 in total, leaving a $4,834 balance. She has loaned her campaign more than $3,500 this calendar year.

Notable contributions this period include $250 from Brittany Young, owner of Young Carpet One, $100 from Sierra Foothills Construction owner Keoni Allen, and $100 from retired Penn Valley resident Larry Ryan.

STATE ASSEMBLY, DISTRICT 1

Candidates for the state Assembly filed their latest campaign financial statements this week, covering the period from mid-September through Oct. 17.

Democratic challenger Elizabeth Betancourt raised $44,274 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total this year to $245,987. Betancourt has spent $39,791 this filing period and $211,034 in total, leaving a balance of $73,827.

Notable campaign contributions this period include $9,300 from Service Employees International Union United Healthcare Workers Political Action Committee, $2,000 from UAW Region 8 Western States Political Action Committee, $1,250 from the California Federation of Teachers COPE, and $800 from the Nevada County of Democratic Central Committee.

Incumbent Republican Assemblywoman Megan Dahle has raised $33,300 since mid-September, bringing her fundraising total this year to $343,780. Dahle has spent $75,902 this filing period and $349,866 in total, leaving a balance of $30,821.

Notable campaign contributions this period include $4,700 from Chevron Corporation and its subsidiaries, $2,500 from the Sunkist Political Action Committee, and $2,00 from the Associated General Contractors Political Action Committee of CA.

STATE SENATE, DISTRICT 1

Candidates for the state Senate filed their latest campaign financial statements this week, covering the period from mid-September through Oct. 17.

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle raised $68,150 since mid-September, bringing his fundraising total this year to $244,704. Dahle has spent $21,320 this filing period and $143,771 in total, leaving a balance of $137,661.

Notable campaign contributions this period include $9,300 from the Peace Officers Research Association of California Political Action Committee, $4,700 from Facebook, Inc., $4,700 from the United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria, and $2,500 from the 25 Sunkist Political Action Committee.

Democratic challenger Pamela Swartz has raised $33,749 since mid-September, bringing her fund raising total this year to $106,495. Swartz has spent $59,098 this filing period and $98,208 in total, leaving a $31,418 balance.

Notable campaign contributions this period include $9,300 from the Standing Committee on Political Education of the CA Labor Federation AFL-CIO, $2,500 from the California Federation of Teachers COPE, $2,500 from the California Nurses Association Political Action Committee, and $2,500 from the United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund.

